The Likeliest Player to Be Traded on Every NBA Team Going into 2016 Deadline

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Don't worry about sounding the "Holy crap, we're in deep, deep ish!" alarm for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry has already done it for us.

"Everything. Everything," he said when asked what went wrong after Toronto blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead against Detroit on Feb. 12, per the Toronto Star's Doug Smith. "Keep putting in the same situations over and over and not being successful, something gotta give, something gotta change."



“I have an idea," he added, "but I’m (going to) keep my mouth shut, keep it professional."

Anyone calling for head coach Dwane Casey's job needs to chillax. There is plenty of blame to go around in Toronto. The defense is hovering around the bottom 10 of points allowed per 100 possessions, and more harrowingly, a once-historic offense has fallen off a cliff, checking in at 23rd on the efficiency scale since wrapping up the first half of the season, per NBA.com's John Schuhmann.

One trade won't fix everything for the Raptors. Nor will it close the cap between them and the Cavaliers. But power forward remains their weakest point of attack—especially with Patrick Patterson battling a left knee contusion and Casey trotting out a Jakob Poeltl-Jonas Valanciunas frontcourt.

Toronto has been linked to everyone from Paul Millsap, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, to Danilo Gallinari and Serge Ibaka, according to ESPN.com's Marc Stein. Some combination of Norman Powell, Terrence Ross and future first-round picks will be part of any deal, but Patterson's expiring contract is a constant in every hypothetical—for more than just cap relief.

Going on 28, with a knack for expending energy on both sides of the floor, he's someone in-between teams can justify paying $15 million or so per year.



Next Most Likely: Terrence Ross