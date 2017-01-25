2017 NBA Trade Deadline: 10 Free-Agents-to-Be Who Could Be Dealt by the Deadline

1 of 11

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

This year's NBA trade deadline could be among the quietest in recent memory—for a variety of reasons.

For one, there are few teams with the means to disrupt a Finals three-peat between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, with or without a major move. In the absence of such hope, even the most optimistic general managers have to wonder whether it's worth emptying their war chests right now.

There's also the matter of who (or what) is out there to be had. The league's new collective bargaining agreement will give teams more means to retain their homegrown stars. Where once the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers might've trembled at the thought of trading their cornerstones (DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George, respectively) or risk losing them for nothing, now clubs can take comfort in knowing that they can far outbid competitors with contracts in excess of $200 million.

That may be just one of many points in the new CBA that front offices around the Association are trying to unpack. The need to comb over those details in greater depth could deter some general managers from doing anything drastic.

The rest could be too busy deciding whether they're buyers or sellers. Every team out West is within five games of a playoff spot. In the East, all but four squads can claim to be in that range.

Still, that doesn't mean there aren't players around who are ripe for new destinations, however temporary. The list of potential free agents in 2017 is long and chock-full of marquee names, but these 10, listed in alphabetical order, look like the best bets to make another pit stop prior to the Feb. 23 deadline.