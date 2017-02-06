Monday Morning Digest: Patriots Dynasty Far from Over After Epic Super Bowl Win

11 of 11

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

These rankings represent how each team stands entering the offseason, including roster age and cap space, as opposed to where they finished in 2016.

32. 49ers: Meet the new brain trust: a general manager who would be a highly qualified secondary coach and a coach who leaves his laptop lying around in a room full of reporters and Patriots.

31. Browns: As close as a team can come to being an expansion franchise without a goofy color scheme.

30. Jets: They are not good, but they make up for it by being old, expensive and lacking in vision.

29. Rams: A team that thinks it has loads of talent and just needs to develop its quarterback but actually doesn’t have that much talent.

28. Jaguars: Things will start getting better the moment the vein in Tom Coughlin’s temple bulges out and throttles Blake Bortles.

27. Bills: They have some great players and some terrible players but lack the wisdom to determine which are which.

26. Bears: Getting rid of Jay Cutler is going to feel like sawing off a full body cast.

25. Colts: Part I of the Great Quarterback/Screwed-Up Organization Trilogy. Jim Irsay is fixing the franchise the way your grandpa fixed his truck: replacing parts one at a time until the engine finally turns over.

24. Chargers: Part II of the trilogy. Get your season tickets for the StubHub Center now before they are all bought up by members of Philip Rivers’ immediate family.

23. Saints: Part III of the trilogy. In the year 2025, if Mother Earth still survives, Drew Brees will throw for 7,000 yards and the Saints will finish 7-9.

22. Ravens: Guaranteed to be as good as a team that wins entirely with field goals can possibly be.

21. Texans: Don’t go back to Brockville and waste another year.

20. Lions: They must convince skeptics that the September-to-November Lions were real and the December-January Lions were frauds. And they must do it without a schedule full of Rams and Jaguars.

19. Redskins: This may seem low, but according to the collective bargaining agreement, every spot the Redskins rank higher adds $10 million to Kirk Cousins’ eventual contract.

18. Panthers: Team needs: 4) better offensive tackles; 3) depth and upgrades in the secondary; 2) an infusion of skill-position talent; 1) referees who will call a freakin’ roughing penalty on Cam Newton.

17. Buccaneers: The team most likely to have a giant leap forward by their young players negated by some ridiculous front-office decision. The early "ridiculous decision" favorites are "second-round long snapper" and "meet your new veteran mentor, Jameis Winston: It’s Jay Cutler!"

16. Eagles: They could climb into the top 10 by spending all of their draft picks on cornerbacks and wide receivers.

15. Cardinals: They could win the NFC West by fixing their special teams or could finish in last place if Carson Palmer suffers one hit too many.

14. Bengals: Meh.

13. Vikings: Great defense, complicated quarterback problems. The Vikings are like the Broncos with worse luck.

12. Dolphins: They can get much better just by getting much healthier.

11. Giants: Casual observers think the team must overcome maturity issues. But it really needs to upgrade its offensive line. And also overcome some maturity issues.

10. Seahawks: The Seahawks don’t lack direction. They are drifting downward just fine.

9. Titans: No, this isn’t too high. Look at their roster. Look at who they beat and who they played tough. The Titans are two defensive backs away from a deep playoff run.

8. Broncos: Anyone else have the sneaking suspicion that John Elway plans to show up at minicamp in a helmet and shoulder pads?

7. Steelers: They would rank higher if the quarterback wasn’t talking about retirement, the running back wasn’t a free agent, the wide receiver wasn’t an amateur cinematographer and there was anyone else on the roster under 30 worth getting excited about.

6. Chiefs: Either another year of banging their heads against Alex Smith’s performance ceiling or a year of rookie-quarterback growing pains. If the latter happens, the Chiefs would rank closer to 15th, and a large part of their fanbase would be overjoyed.

5. Packers: The offseason plan is about spending money and getting Aaron Rodgers some support, then actually spending little money and providing Rodgers minimal support.

4. Raiders: Everything that happened after Derek Carr broke his leg was just a dream sequence.

3. Cowboys: When your biggest offseason problem is figuring out how to get rid of a quarterback who threw for over 34,000 career yards, you don’t have many offseason problems.

2. Falcons: The Falcons are well aware that this is a Chutes and Ladders slot. The young defense and explosive offense have a bright future if they avoid the broken cookie jar known as the Super Bowl Jinx.

1. Patriots: Always and forever.