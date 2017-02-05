Twitter Reacts to Julian Edelman's Circus Catch in 4th Quarter of Super Bowl 51
The New England Patriots pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history to secure a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.
But before James White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to cap off the 25-point comeback, wide receiver Julian Edelman might have pulled off one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history on New England's game-tying drive, hauling in a circus-style 23-yard reception before the ball hit the ground with approximately 2:20 remaining in regulation.
The NFL shared the replay:
NFL @NFL
OH MY GOD, JULIAN EDELMAN! #SB51 #Patriots https://t.co/YtvHwsaCbT2/6/2017, 3:01:25 AM
Naturally, the biggest game of the year drew the biggest response as fans and personalities alike reacted to Edelman's reception on Twitter.
His catch immediately brought back memories of other big-time Super Bowl catches.
ESPN's Jemele Hill gave the Patriots receiver a new nickname:
Jemele Hill @jemelehill
Julian "David Tyree" Edelman, people.2/6/2017, 2:59:51 AM
Even legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens had to give props:
Terrell Owens @terrellowens
Amazing Catch! #SB51 #Edelman2/6/2017, 2:59:43 AM
Plenty of fans couldn't comprehend what they saw:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
And that by Edelman ... holy crap.2/6/2017, 2:59:59 AM
SPORF @Sporf
#ThatMomentWhen You try and work out how Julian Edelman caught that. 😳🔥 #SuperBowl https://t.co/BiQHumsghP2/6/2017, 3:01:48 AM
Tyrion Lannister @GoT_Tyrion
When Edelman makes that catch #SuperBowl https://t.co/gRxKuhUBLm2/6/2017, 3:00:39 AM
Ben Volin @BenVolin
Edelman saved the ball from hitting the ground TWICE. Oh my god2/6/2017, 2:59:43 AM
CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty knew he saw something other-worldly:
Joe Haggerty @HackswithHaggs
We are not worthy, Julian Edelman https://t.co/4UUtkF5hQW2/6/2017, 3:05:13 AM
The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan realized Edelman is going to be even more beloved in New England from now on:
Bob Ryan @GlobeBobRyan
Win or lose. Edelman NEVER buys again in this town. You hear?2/6/2017, 3:02:36 AM
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!