    Twitter Reacts to Julian Edelman's Circus Catch in 4th Quarter of Super Bowl 51

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23 yard catch in the fourth quarter against Robert Alford #23 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    The New England Patriots pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history to secure a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

    But before James White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to cap off the 25-point comeback, wide receiver Julian Edelman might have pulled off one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history on New England's game-tying drive, hauling in a circus-style 23-yard reception before the ball hit the ground with approximately 2:20 remaining in regulation.

    The NFL shared the replay:

    Naturally, the biggest game of the year drew the biggest response as fans and personalities alike reacted to Edelman's reception on Twitter.

    His catch immediately brought back memories of other big-time Super Bowl catches.

    ESPN's Jemele Hill gave the Patriots receiver a new nickname:

    Even legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens had to give props:

    Plenty of fans couldn't comprehend what they saw:

    CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty knew he saw something other-worldly:

    The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan realized Edelman is going to be even more beloved in New England from now on:

