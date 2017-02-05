Twitter Reacts to Julian Edelman's Circus Catch in 4th Quarter of Super Bowl 51

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New England Patriots pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history to secure a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

But before James White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to cap off the 25-point comeback, wide receiver Julian Edelman might have pulled off one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history on New England's game-tying drive, hauling in a circus-style 23-yard reception before the ball hit the ground with approximately 2:20 remaining in regulation.

The NFL shared the replay:

Naturally, the biggest game of the year drew the biggest response as fans and personalities alike reacted to Edelman's reception on Twitter.

His catch immediately brought back memories of other big-time Super Bowl catches.

ESPN's Jemele Hill gave the Patriots receiver a new nickname:

Even legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens had to give props:

Plenty of fans couldn't comprehend what they saw:

CSNNE.com's Joe Haggerty knew he saw something other-worldly:

The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan realized Edelman is going to be even more beloved in New England from now on: