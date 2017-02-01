Predicting the 2020 NBA All-Star Team

1 of 25

Jason Miller/Getty Images

There's already so much talk about the Year 2020 these days, (for reasons that have nothing to do with basketball), that it's pretty easy to think of what the NBA might look like by then as well.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are equipped to hold steady atop the league's totem pole three years from now. The San Antonio Spurs might be, too, if any of their young guys develop into sensational sidekicks for Kawhi Leonard.

The real excitement for the Association's future, though, rests with all the teams that have stockpiled young talent in recent years. From the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks in the East, to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz out West, the NBA has a standings revolution bubbling just beneath the surface.

Soon enough, that shift will be reflected in the All-Star Game: Fans, players, coaches and media members tend to reward team success first and then find the individuals most worthy of selection.

Come 2020, these 24 studs—12 from each conference, some already establish and some well on their way—could be the ones that shine brightest during All-Star Weekend.