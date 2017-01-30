Monday Morning Digest: Brady vs. Goodell and Other Key Super Bowl Matchups

2 of 11

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If the Patriots win the Super Bowl and Roger Goodell finds himself beside Tom Brady for the postgame ceremony, here is what I hope happens:

Goodell and Brady smile They shake hands They pose side-by-side with the Lombardi Trophy

Then they go about their business like the fabulously wealthy, powerful and successful individuals that they are.

That series of events won’t be satisfactory to the hordes of rubberneckers who circled the Goodell-Brady Deflategate feud like middle schoolers at a shoving match. Brady vs. Goodell is already being stirred up as the biggest drama of Super Bowl week, as if the Falcons are just some minor obstacle for the Patriots to leap over on the way to the level boss.

Brady’s father kicked off the melodrama by blasting Goodell in a KRON TV interview this past weekend. That’s how Super Bowl week goes: Everyone from Lady Gaga to Donald Trump will probably be enlisted to pour some fuel on this spat. And anyway, what’s a schoolyard drama without an angry dad shaking his fist at the bully?

Some fans may be seeking "closure" from Deflategate. For segments of New England, "closure" might mean Brady purposely dropping the trophy on Goodell’s foot, grabbing the microphone and delivering a 10-minute Braveheart speech about freedom and justice, or whatever.

There’s another segment of the population who would enjoy the spectacle of Brady grimacing in defeat as he leaves the field.

Deflategate doesn’t deserve closure. When a bad television show gets canceled, no one demands a last episode. We just want it to go away so we can watch something good.

Deflategate wasn’t just a sports scandal. It was a dark omen. We should have known something was wrong with society when it took 18 months and a zillion court orders and judges' decisions to figure out if someone deflated a football.

Deflategate damaged the concept that smart, influential people could hammer out a compromise that served both their mutual interest and the public good. Instead, a different approach started to be seen as reasonable and noble: lawyering up, digging in heels and turning a minor problem into an all-or-nothing, resource-squandering power struggle.

There’s an old saying among the wealthy and powerful about lawsuits. First you have the lawsuit, then you have the settlement, then you have lunch. It’s all business. Get it over with and get back to achieving your goals.

After Deflategate finally stopped just short of the Supreme Court, Brady did just that this year. So did Goodell, inscrutable though his goals may sometimes be.

They need to focus on their job: providing entertainment for a world that needs temporary escape from a real world that feels increasingly defined by pettiness, spite and the corrosiveness of power.

Schoolyard dramas are fun. Then graduation day arrives, and the principal who didn’t always solve discipline problems with the wisdom of Solomon must hand a diploma to the bullies, the troublemakers and that popular kid who raised a stink with the school board about a Saturday detention.

Graduation is about growing up, putting old grudges aside and working together.

We’ve forgotten how to do that. If the Patriots win, Brady and Goodell will have a chance to remind us.