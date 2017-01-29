John Lynch to 49ers: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Sunday, hiring Fox analyst and former NFL safety John Lynch to be their new general manager, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the team will give Lynch a six-year deal.

The 45-year-old spent 15 years in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos and is a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

The 49ers have not yet officially hired a head coach, but Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is expected to land the job, according to Mike Silver of NFL.com. The team cannot offer Shanahan the position until his team's season ends, which will be after the Super Bowl. According to Schefter, the 49ers plan to offer Shanahan a six-year deal to tie the combination together for the long-term.

Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area noted Lynch stayed at 49ers owner Jed York's house on Thursday and flew with the 49ers to meet with Shanahan in Atlanta.

Shanahan met with the team this week, along with potential general manager candidates George Paton and Terry McDonough, both of whom have the front office experience that Lynch lacks. The organization also interviewed ESPN's Louis Riddick, who also spent time as a scout.

However, Lynch got the job through what was a secret process, as described by Rapoport:

According to Schefter, Lynch called Shanahan directly and "volunteered for the job."

Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports 1 apparently wants a job through the same means:

While Lynch lacks experience at this level, he is reportedly already set to hire help, per Pro Football Talk:

Interestingly, the Fox analyst has been critical of Shanahan in the past, via John Middlekauff of 95.7 The Game:

Lynch played for Shanahan's father, Mike, for four years while a member of the Broncos.