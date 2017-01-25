Zack Martin Contract Option to Be Exercised by Cowboys: Latest Details, Reaction

    Dallas CowboysDownload App

    Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) stands on the field between plays during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press
    January 25, 2017

    In a no-brainer move for the Dallas Cowboys, the team will exercise the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Zack Martin's rookie contract before the May 3 deadline.  

    Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed the team's intention Wednesday, per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

    "Obviously, we've worked hard to keep this line intact and our goal is for Zack to be a Cowboy for his career," Jones said. "A big priority for us is to keep Zack around."

    Martin was the 16th overall pick in 2014 and has been a standout on an offensive line that's been one of the NFL's best for the past three seasons. 

    Having just finished his third NFL season, Martin has started all 48 regular-season games for the Cowboys since being drafted. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and has been on the All-Pro first team twice (2014, 2016). 

    In addition to those accolades, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus explained why Martin was named to PFF's All-Pro team in 2016.

    "(Martin) was the best-graded right guard in the game this season—at least among those that played on the right side all year," Monson wrote. "He posted positive grades in every facet PFF measures, even in discipline, where he was flagged just twice across 16 games, and was a big part of the Cowboys’ rushing success on the ground. Martin allowed a total of 16 QB pressures over the season."

    Because of the Cowboys' dominance on the offensive line, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott had historic rookie seasons and give the Cowboys a terrific offensive nucleus to build around for years to come. 

    Given Martin's high level of performance, he's been a huge financial bargain for the Cowboys. He's scheduled to make $1.64 million in base salary next season with a $2.85 million cap hit, per Spotrac

    Despite coming up short in the postseason this year against the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys are headed in the right direction for the first time in a long time.

    Committing to Martin through at least 2018, with the potential to get a long-term deal done in the future, is just another indication the Cowboys will be a major player in the NFC for years to come.

