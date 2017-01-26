    NFLDownload App

    Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Rocky Seto Leaves Team to Enter the Ministry

    RENTON, WA- CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Rocky Seto of the Seattle Seahawks poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
    Handout/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    Rocky Seto, the Seattle Seahawks' assistant head coach for defense, has left the team to enter the ministry, the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported Wednesday.

    Seto joined the Seahawks in 2010, when he followed head coach Pete Carroll from the USC Trojans. Per Condotta, he worked with defensive coordinator Kris Richard over the last two seasons to help strategize defensive game plans after having served a variety of roles in previous years.

    Emphasizing the importance of religion in his life, Seto said in a January 2014 interview on YouTube with Pastor Mark Driscoll that Jesus Christ is more important than winning a Super Bowl (note: Seto's comments begin at the 2:00 mark of the video below):

    Had he remained with the Seahawks, the 40-year-old likely had a bright future with the team. On Jan. 9, Condotta speculated he was positioned to succeed Richard as the team's defensive coordinator if Richard were to leave for a different job.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 