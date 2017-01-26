Seahawks Assistant Head Coach Rocky Seto Leaves Team to Enter the Ministry

Handout/Getty Images

Rocky Seto, the Seattle Seahawks' assistant head coach for defense, has left the team to enter the ministry, the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported Wednesday.

Seto joined the Seahawks in 2010, when he followed head coach Pete Carroll from the USC Trojans. Per Condotta, he worked with defensive coordinator Kris Richard over the last two seasons to help strategize defensive game plans after having served a variety of roles in previous years.

Emphasizing the importance of religion in his life, Seto said in a January 2014 interview on YouTube with Pastor Mark Driscoll that Jesus Christ is more important than winning a Super Bowl (note: Seto's comments begin at the 2:00 mark of the video below):

Had he remained with the Seahawks, the 40-year-old likely had a bright future with the team. On Jan. 9, Condotta speculated he was positioned to succeed Richard as the team's defensive coordinator if Richard were to leave for a different job.