2022 NFL Mock Draft: Day 3 Predictions from Bleacher Report

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

We're headed into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas, but don't walk away from your TV screen. Teams will find starters and rotational players between Rounds 4 and 7.

Last year, the Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round, and he went on to lead the team in multiple receiving categories for the 2021 season, hauling in 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns. In the sixth round, the San Francisco 49ers picked up running back Elijah Mitchell, who led the club in rushing with 963 yards.

Moreover, a few former Day 3 selections made the 2021 first-team All-Pro roster at offensive and defensive positions such as linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (fourth round in 2016), center Jason Kelce (sixth round in 2011) and safety Jordan Poyer (seventh round in 2013).

At this point, we're going to see which teams have the best scouting departments with an eye for diamonds in the rough. Perhaps you can spot some of them in our Day 3 predictions below.

Let's see how teams should fill the remaining holes on depth charts while digging deep for pro talent.