WWE Legend Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Arrested on DUI Charges

Nick Hogan, the son of pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ.

According to a report, Nick was arrested just before four o'clock in the morning after he allegedly refused to submit to sobriety testing. The exact details of the incident are still unclear.

This isn't the first time that Nick has dealt with a vehicle-related incident in Clearwater. In 2007, he was involved in a car accident in the same city while he was a teenager.

As a result of the crash, Nick's friend John Graziano sustained a serious brain injury. It led to the former serving eight months in jail after pleading no-contest to a charge of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury.