NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like opening night, Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft was filled with intrigue and excitement. Fans were treated to trades galore, a few potential reaches and a few very notable selections.

Quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker finally came off the board, as did potential Round 1 prospects like tight end Michael Mayer, linebacker Trenton Simpson and safety Brian Branch.

The action is far from over.



While Day 3 won't generate quite as many headlines as the first three rounds, it's important to remember that future NFL stars are frequently found in the latter rounds. Pro Bowl-caliber players like Dak Prescott, Maxx Crosby, George Kittle, Jordan Poyer, Tony Pollard, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tariq Woolen? All Day 3 selections.

These are the value rounds, and a few steals will emerge from the back half of the 2023 draft. Who might they be? Here's a look at the best players at each position remaining after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and S's