NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2
Like opening night, Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft was filled with intrigue and excitement. Fans were treated to trades galore, a few potential reaches and a few very notable selections.
Quarterbacks Will Levis and Hendon Hooker finally came off the board, as did potential Round 1 prospects like tight end Michael Mayer, linebacker Trenton Simpson and safety Brian Branch.
The action is far from over.
While Day 3 won't generate quite as many headlines as the first three rounds, it's important to remember that future NFL stars are frequently found in the latter rounds. Pro Bowl-caliber players like Dak Prescott, Maxx Crosby, George Kittle, Jordan Poyer, Tony Pollard, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tariq Woolen? All Day 3 selections.
These are the value rounds, and a few steals will emerge from the back half of the 2023 draft. Who might they be? Here's a look at the best players at each position remaining after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5
5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7
5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's
Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and S's
Draft Results
The best remaining players are listed by position group in the below.
Quarterbacks
1. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.0)
2. Clayton Tune, Houston (6.3)
3. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6.2)
4. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.1)
5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (6.1)
6. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue (5.5)
7. Tyson Bagent, Shepherd, (5.4)
8. Malik Cunningham, Louisville (5.4)
9. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (5.3)
Running Backs
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
1. Zach Evans, Ole Miss (7.1)
2. Roschon Johnson, Texas (6.9)
3. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)
4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (6.6)
5. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.5)
6. Chase Brown, Illinois (6.5)
7. Deneric Prince, Tulsa (6.4)
8. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.3)
9. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)
10. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (6.2)
11. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.1)
12. Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (6.0)
13. Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (5.9)
14. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (5.8)
15. SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech (5.7)
16. Tiyon Evans, Louisville, (5.7)
17. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.5)
18. Travis Dye, USC (5.5)
19. Tavion Thomas, Utah (5.4)
Wide Receivers
1. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)
2. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (7.2)
3. Puka Nacua, BYU (6.9)
4. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (6.8)
5. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (6.8)
6. Trey Palmer, Nebraska (6.7)
7. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.6)
8. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6.6)
9. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.4)
10. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.3)
11. Parker Washington, Penn State (6.2)
12. Charlie Jones, Purdue (6.2)
13. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.1)
14. Jacob Copeland, Maryland (5.9)
15. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State (5.9)
16. Grant DuBose, Charlotte (5.9)
17. Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (5.8)
18. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (5.8)
19. Jake Bobo, UCLA (5.8)
20. Demario Douglas, Liberty (5.7)
21. Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (5.7)
22. C.J. Johnson, East Carolina (5.6)
23. Derius Davis, TCU (5.4)
24. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (5.4)
25. Matt Landers, Arkansas (5.3)
26. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (5.2)
27. Elijah Higgins, Stanford (5.2)
Tight Ends
1. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.6)
2. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (6.4)
3. Davis Allen, Clemson (6.1)
4. Payne Durham, Purdue (6.0)
5. Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest (5.8)
6. Will Mallory, Miami (5.7)
7. Travis Vokolek, Nebraska (5.6)
8. Daniel Barker, Michigan State (5.4)
9. Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State (5.3)
Offensive Tackles
1. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.6)
2. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (7.3)
3. Carter Warren, Pittsburgh (7.0)
4. Asim Richards, North Carolina (6.7)
5. Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia (6.5)
6. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (6.5)
7. Blake Freeland, BYU (5.8)
8. Richard Gouraige, Florida (5.7)
9. Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas (5.7)
10. John Ojukwu, Boise State (5.4)
11. Trevor Reid, Louisville (5.2)
12. Jake Witt, Northern Michigan (5.2)
Interior Offensive Linemen
1. Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State (7.0)
2. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (6.8)
3. Anthony Bradford, LSU (6.6)
4. Luke Wypler, Ohio State (6.6)
5. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)
6. Alex Forsyth, Oregon (6.4)
7. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.4)
8. Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
9. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.0)
10. Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary (5.9)
11. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (5.9)
12. Jake Andrews, Troy (5.9)
13. Braeden Daniels, Utah (5.9)
14. Jordan McFadden, Clemson (5.8)
15. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (5.8)
16. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (5.7)
17. Jon Gaines II, UCLA (5.7)
18. Atonio Mafi, UCLA (5.6)
19. T.J. Bass, Oregon (5.6)
20. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (5.5)
21. McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (5.5)
22. Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina (5.3)
23. Chris Murray, Oklahoma (5.3)
24. Henry Bainivalu, Washington (5.2)
25. Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5.2)
Defensive Linemen
1. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (7.4)
2. Colby Wooden, Auburn (6.9)
3. Moro Ojomo, Texas (6.9)
4. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.9)
5. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6.8)
6. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)
7. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.5)
8. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (6.4)
9. Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
10. Desjuan Johnson, Toledo (6.0)
11. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma (5.9)
12. Dante Stills, West Virginia (5.7)
13. Cameron Young, Mississippi State (5.6)
14. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State (5.4)
15. Jacob Slade, Michigan State (5.4)
16. PJ Mustipher, Penn State (5.3)
17. DJ Dale, Alabama (5.3)
18. Jonah Tavai, San Diego State (5.3)
Edge-Rushers
1. Andre Carter II, Army (7.4)
2. KJ Henry, Clemson (6.8)
3. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (6.7)
4. Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State (6.5)
5. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.3)
6. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.2)
7. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)
8. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.0)
9. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville (5.9)
10. Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
11. BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
12. Isaiah Land, Florida A&M (5.7)
13. Tavius Robinson, Mississippi (5.7)
14. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (5.6)
15. Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan (5.6)
16. Dylan Horton, TCU (5.3)
17. Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas (5.3)
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
1. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.2)
2. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.1)
3. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)
4. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)
5. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)
6. Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt (5.9)
7. Ventrell Miller, Florida (5.8)
8. Cam Jones, Indiana (5.7)
9. SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh (5.6)
10. Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (5.6)
11. Dee Winters, TCU (5.5)
12. Mikel Jones, Syracuse (5.5)
13. Bumper Pool, Arkansas (5.4)
14. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (5.4)
15. Shaka Heyward, Duke (5.4)
16. Drake Thomas, North Carolina State (5.4)
Cornerbacks
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
1. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
2. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
3. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)
4. Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State (6.9)
5. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (6.9)
6. Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M (6.8)
7. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
8. Cory Trice Jr., Purdue (6.5)
9. Mekhi Garner, LSU (6.4)
10. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (6.4)
11. Eli Ricks, Alabama (6.4)
12. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)
13. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern (6.1)
14. Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
15. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (5.9)
16. Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State (5.8)
17. Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (5.6)
18. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (5.6)
19. Steven Gilmore, Marshall (5.4)
20. Avery Young, Rutgers (5.4)
21. D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina (5.3)
22. Ameer Speed, Michigan State (5.3)
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
1. Christopher Smith, Georgia (7.7)
2. Jammie Robinson, Florida State (7.0)
3. JL Skinner, Boise State (6.9)
4. Jay Ward, LSU (6.5)
5. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)
6. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6.4)
7. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.4)
8. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama (6.2)
9. Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State (6.2)
10. Jordan Howden, Minnesota (6.1)
11. Latavious Brini, Arkansas (5.9)
12. Daniel Scott, California (5.9)
13. Kenderick Duncan Jr., Louisville (5.7)
14. John Torchio, Wisconsin (5.7)
15. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State (5.6)
16. Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa (5.6)
17. Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State (5.5)
18. Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (5.5)
19. Rashad Torrence II, Florida (5.4)
20. Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech (5.3)