Trade Packages and Scenarios for Cleveland's 2018 First-Round Pick Via Nets

Could the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick be on the move yet again? Surely not.

Except apparently yes.

According to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon, the Cleveland Cavaliers have "fielded numerous calls already about a potential trade" headlined by the could-be top-five selection they acquired from the Boston Celtics as part of the Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving blockbuster. Preliminary discussions don't have to mean anything, and it doesn't sound as if general manager Koby Altman is initiating the conversations, but even picking up the phone to talk carries significance.

Sending Irving to Boston was "always about" Brooklyn's pick, per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. Rerouting it now, or at any point prior to the draft, would come as a downright shock unless Cleveland has an ironclad guarantee from LeBron James that he won't bolt in free agency next summer.

Nothing suggests it's received such assurance. The decision to pull the trigger on Irving's departure after taking stock of Thomas' hip injury implies the exact opposite, as TNT analyst David Aldridge wrote for NBA.com:

"Anyway, James can afford to be sanguine about his future. Wherever he plays, championship opportunities follow. The Cavs don't have that luxury. Which is why they were never going to blow up the proposed deal from the Celtics. That deal held the key to their future—their post-LeBron future. There was no chance they were going to walk away from that."

The moral of all this: Cleveland won't flip the Brooklyn pick without a monster return. This selection is its ticket to a teenage cornerstone under team control for around a decade. It doesn't matter whether James has promised to sign on the dotted line or it's trying to woo him with its trade-market aggression.

For any deal to make the slightest sense, the Cavaliers need to bring in major pieces that advance their case against the Golden State Warriors beyond next season. And yet, at the same time, the uncertainty tethered to where the Nets' pick will wind up in the draft order gives way to varying returns.