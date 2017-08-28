NBA Playoff Teams Headed for 2018 Draft Lottery

2 of 5

Maybe the Chicago Bulls are the reason the Boston Celtics, as of now, sent Brooklyn's unprotected 2018 first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Kyrie Irving trade.

After all, general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson did a bang-up job ensuring the Nets won't have the league's worst record next season. And if you're the Celtics, offloading that selection is a lot easier when you're convinced it won't once again have the highest odds of landing at No. 1 overall. (Though, as an aside, including both the draft choice and Jae Crowder in the deal remains an iffy decision.)

Now, according to ESPN.com's summer forecasts, the Bulls are projected to co-opt the NBA's worst win column with the Nets. But slotting them below the plucky Brooklynites doesn't take much imagination.

Just a quick review of the Dwyane Wade situation.

Nick Friedell deemed a buyout between the 35-year-old and the Bulls "inevitable" while making an appearance on ESPN's The Jump. Pull him from the roster, and Chicago's most established player becomes the 29-year-old Robin Lopez. Move him during the season (admittedly unlikely), and Justin Holiday, 28, transitions into the old-head role.

We're getting ahead of the game, but only because the chances of Wade finishing the season in the Windy City are approximately zero. And even if, by some weird twist of fate, he stays put through the entire schedule, it won't do much to boost the Bulls' trajectory.

Staving off worst-record status is predicated on Wade remaining healthy and playing a bunch of minutes, and then having that time on the court mean something. Chicago posted better offensive and defensive ratings without him last season. He's not about to ferry a less experienced squad toward competence—let alone one steeped in so many contrived imperfections.

Holiday and Paul Zipser will battle it out to be the team's best wing. That'll be fun. The Bulls have to make sense of a backcourt rotation that, in addition to Wade, includes Kris Dunn, Jerian Grant, Zach LaVine and Cameron Payne. Holiday and Denzel Valentine will factor into the equation as well if they cannot survive full-time minutes at the 3. And as of now, the offense touts zero frontcourt spacing aside from newbie Lauri Markkanen, who shot a not-so-blistering 24 percent from beyond the arc during summer-league play.

To simplify this further: The Bulls barely scraped their way into the playoffs last year, and now they're worse. They'll be contending for the right to be Michael Porter Jr.'s first NBA stop, not a footnote in the East's postseason discussion.