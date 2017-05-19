Reimagining the Biggest NBA Draft Lottery "What Ifs" in History

10 of 10

The conspiracy theorists came skittering out of the woodwork again when, in 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the No. 1 pick for the third time in four years.

As if being bad enough for that long to luck into those selections was any great honor. Or that the overarching incompetence that had the Cavs looking like such a mess in the first place was the product of dastardly planning. If anything, Cleveland leaping from ninth to first, as Chicago had in 2008, only reinforced the whole point of the lottery by showing terrible teams that their tanking efforts could be futile.

That aside, the Cavs agonized over who they would take first overall. As ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported at the time, Joel Embiid was “first on the organization’s wish list”, despite concerns about a back injury suffered at Kansas. Fellow Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins and former Duke standout Jabari Parker also in the mix.

Cleveland went for Wiggins at No. 1, only to later flip him and 2013 No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade that brought Kevin Love to Cleveland.

The only conspiracy theory from this whole ordeal—and really from any draft lottery, for that matter—was the one borne of the all-too-conspicuous absences of Wiggins and Bennett from LeBron James’ letter, co-authored by Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins, announcing his Ohio homecoming.

It’s possible that No. 1 pick was the tipping point in James’ decision to rejoin the Cavaliers in 2014. He and his camp had to know they could spin Wiggins into a more experienced sidekick, though a spot anywhere in the top three might have sufficed.

Had the draft order played out as planned, the Milwaukee Bucks would’ve been better off with a healthy Wiggins instead of a now-twice-injured Parker. But would the Philadelphia 76ers, at No. 2, be any further along in their Process with Parker than Embiid, given their struggles to stay on the court? Would the Orlando Magic have pulled themselves out of their post-Dwightmare with Embiid hobbling around rather than Aaron Gordon struggling to find his calling?

In the grander scheme, the Cavs were the only team for which drafting first in 2014 would’ve made a world of difference. And in their case, that had little to do with who they actually took.

