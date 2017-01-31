5 Questions the L.A. Lakers Must Answer Before 2017 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Losing in the NBA is a painful process, especially over multiple seasons. This will be made even tougher for L.A. if it loses its top-three-protected pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even if the Lakers do keep their selection, they've already collected an impressive list of prospects. Kupchak is optimistic, hoping that the team's sizable fanbase recognizes the progress, despite the current losing.

"I think they get it. They see the six or seven young guys," Kupchak said to David Aldridge of NBA.com. "They see the future. They see the plan unfolding in front of their eyes. We’ve got cap flexibility this summer and going forward. So I like where we are. I’d like to win a couple more games, but I think our future’s very bright."

Kupchak must decide if each member of his young core is worth holding onto. The group's potential may be tantalizing, but L.A faces the reality that youngsters often struggle to win as they learn the NBA game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists in 26.3 minutes a night, but he's shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and has missed 16 games, primarily with knee injuries. Julius Randle is near a double-double with 13.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest, along with 3.8 assists. When L.A. gets rolling in the open court, his playmaking has impressed; however, he seems to lose focus.

Brandon Ingram hasn't scored over the Lakers' last two games. His 8.0 points a night have come on an inefficient 35.8 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three-point range. Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. are productive bench players, while Ivica Zubac has made the most of his recent minutes.

Can the Lakers speed up the rebuilding process by acquiring veteran stars in exchange for prospects? Are there any stars even available?

Kupchak appears patient, but he must be sure that's the right path—especially if his phone starts ringing as the deadline creeps closer.