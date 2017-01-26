Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 Free Agency Big Board
The 2016 season for the Philadelphia Eagles was equal parts hopeful and disappointing.
To be brutally honest, the latter emotion had more to do with unrealistic expectations than anything the Eagles did on the field.
Wins in their first three games filled the heads of fans and pundits alike with dreams of the postseason. But the fact of the matter is the Eagles were a team with a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback with more than one hole on their roster. As the season wore on, their weaknesses were exposed, and when the dust settled the Eagles were a 7-9 team watching the playoffs on TV.
Still, considering that the Eagles were a team with a first-year coach and rookie quarterback, seven wins is nothing to sneeze that. The key now is to improve on that finish and become a real force in the NFC East in 2017.
The first step in achieving that goal takes place in March, when free agency opens across the NFL. It's going to be a challenging time for the Eagles, however, as Philly checks in with the fourth-least cap space in the NFL per Spotrac
Here's a detailed look at exactly how much coin executive vice president Howie Roseman has to spend—and the best places for he and the Eagles to spend it.
Salary Cap Specifics
Projected Available Cap Space (via Spotrac): $10.37 Million
The bad news is that with just over $10 million in projected cap space for 2017, only three teams in the NFL have less wiggle room in free agency than the Eagles. The team can create some more with a bit of creative restructuring and some cuts (looking at you, Connor Barwin), but Howie's bankroll isn't especially robust.
The good news is that with 53 players under contract in 2017, the Eagles also have relatively few holes to fill from a numbers standpoint.
This isn't to say that the Eagles don't have any gaps in the roster or significant contributors with expiring deals.
There's defensive tackle Bennie Logan, who posted career highs in sacks and forced fumbles in 2016. However, as Andrew Kulp of CSN Phildelphia wrote, it's questionable whether bringing Logan back in 2017 fits within Jim Schwartz's defensive scheme.
"To be fair, Logan probably made more of an impact than the numbers (2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) indicate," Kulp said. "The Eagles' wide-nine just doesn't feel like the ideal fit. A case could be made Logan was transforming into arguably the best nose tackle in the NFL prior to the switch. Filling a gap and building a wall at the line of scrimmage seem to be his strengths, not so much getting upfiekd and attacking quarterbacks. Again, we'll allow for the possibility Logan wasn't 100 percent all season, and he could certainly continue to develop with more experience in this role. If it were my money, it would be all about price. If we're talking the lower end of the spectrum, maybe $4.5 million, it's easy to justify bringing him back. Once that price tag soars — and it certainly may — it simply may not make much sense for the Eagles anymore."
Logan isn't the only defensive starter for the Eagles whose deal is up. So is cornerback Nolan Carroll's, but after an up-and-down 2016 season the 30-year-olf told Mark Eckel of NJ.com that he and the team have already begun talks on an extension.
"They're starting,'' Carroll. "I have a new agent so we'll see how it goes. I'd like to come back, but it's not just up to me,'' Carroll, who has one interception and 14 pass breakups, said. "We'll see what happens.''
Carroll wasn't a worldbeater in 2016, so his return likely hinges on willingness to play for what the Eagles are willing to pay. Logan's in a similar (albeit larger) boat.
Roseman will have to take that into consideration when considering the Eagles' positional needs in 2017.
You know, that felt like a segue.
It felt quite a lot like a segue.
Positional Needs
- In many cases a quarterback (especially a young one like Carson Wentz) is only as good as the weapons at his disposal. The Eagles had only two players who topped 500 receiving yards in 2016, and one of those (Zach Ertz) was a tight end. It's a near-certainty the Eagles will hit this position hard in free agency.
- It's hard to be successful with bad cornerbacks in today's National Football League, and that's exactly what Philly had in 2016. Nolan Carroll is 30 and about to hit free agency, and batterymate Leodis McKelvin could easily be a cap casualty after a sub-par season. The trick here could be upgrading on the cheap given the Eagles lack of cap room.
- Wentz had his share of struggles as a rookie, but it didn't help that Philadelphia's run game was every bit as erratic as their receiving corps. Leading rusher Ryan Mathews has been rumored to be on the chopping block, Darren Sproles is 33 years old and there isn't a whole lot on the depth chart behind them.
- This position was thought to be a strength for the Eagles entering 2016, but both Connor Barwin and Vinny Curry underperformed in a big way. Much of Jim Schwartz's "Wide 9" defensive scheme is predicated on pressure from the front four. That it wasn't there in 2016 goes a long way toward explaining the team's defensive struggles.
- There are any number of positions that could be listed here, including defensive tackle (if the team fails to bring back Bennie Logan) to linebacker or even fullback. But protecting the team's investment in Wentz has to be a priority. Jason Peters is 34 years old, and Lane Johnson's next suspension could mean the end of his career.
Here are the Eagles biggest positional needs entering free agency in 2017.
Priority Need 1: Wide Receiver
Priority Need 2: Cornerback
Priority Need 3: Running Back
Priority Need 4: Defensive End
Priority Need 5: Offensive Tackle
Priority Need 1: Wide Receiver
Option 1: DeSean Jackson, Washington Redskins (30 years old)
There's been scuttlebutt regarding the possibility of a reunion between Jackson and the Eagles for some time. And as Matt Lombardo of NJ.com wrote, ESPN's Adam Schefter told a local radio station more than a few tea leaves point in that direction after a three-year absence from the City of Brotherly Love.
"It's so logical," Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic. "There are certain things that you can just see coming from a mile away. We'll see whether or not it ever materializes. With Philadelphia, the biggest need is at wide receiver. With DeSean becoming a free agent AND with him having as much respect for Doug Pederson as he does, every element that you can think of is in place there."
Of course, just because Jackson likes the staff in Philadelphia and the Eagles have a huge need at the position that doesn't make this move a fait accompli—especially given Philly's limited cap space.
But the Eagles could certainly use Jackson's ability to stretch defenses, and while he's 30 now Jackson topped 1,000 receiving yards twice in three years in the nation's capital—including 2016.
Option 2: Kenny Britt, Los Angeles Rams (28 years old)
Despite the fact that there may not be a team in NFL more in need of wide receiver help than the Los Angeles Rams and that Kenny Britt exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in 2016, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports tweeted recently that he heard the Rams will let Britt hit the open market.
"Heard for a while Rams will let "Fisher guys" (WR Kenny Britt & CB Trumaine Johnson) hit free agency," Robinson said. "Curious if McVay/Phillips change that."
Pursuing Britt would contain some risk for the Eagles. The 28-year-old has topped 1,000 yards only once in eight NFL seasons—last year. He's also had more than a few dust-ups over an up-and-down career.
However, that herky-jerky career could also serve to depress Britt's asking price enough to keep him in the Eagles' price range. If last season truly was a "light bulb" moment for Britt, he could actually wind up being a nice value signing.
Option 3: Pierre Garcon, Washington Redskins (30 years old)
Fans of the Eagles would no doubt like to see names like Alshon Jeffery of the Chicago Bears and Terrelle Pryor of the Cleveland Browns included here. But the reality is that it's unlikely either either of those teams let their top wideouts just waltz out the door.
And even if they did, the Eagles just don't have the coin to get into a bidding war for a No. 1 wide receiver in the prime of his career. At least not those receivers
However, just because the Eagles can't shop on the top shelf doesn't mean that they can't get better at the position. Were the Eagles to somehow miss out on DeSean Jackson, his batterymate last season could be a serviceable consolation prize.
Garcon might not have Jackson's wheels, but as he told Scott Allen of the Washington Post the 30-year-old is tired of being labeled a "possession" receiver.
"I definitely want people to stop thinking that I’m a possession receiver because they gave me a job to do," Garcon said. "That doesn’t mean I can’t go deep and I can’t run fast, because I ran fast and went deep this year more than I probably ever did. Every year is different from the play-calling, but I want people to stop thinking that I’m a slow guy, and I’m not slowing down any time soon."
Other Options to Consider: Kamar Aiken, Baltimore Ravens (27 years old), Michael Floyd, New England Patriots (27 years old), Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati Bengals (30 years old), Brian Quick, Los Angeles Rams (27 years old), Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins (24 years old), Robert Woods, Buffalo Bills (24 years old), Kendall Wright, Tennessee Titans (27 years old)
Priority Need 2: Cornerback
Option 1: Morris Claiborne, Dallas Cowboys (26 years old)
The Eagles would no doubt relish the opportunity of adding a cornerback like Stephon Gilmore of the Buffalo Bills, Trumaine Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams or A.J. Bouye of the Houston Texans. So would a lot of NFL teams.
And that's the problem. Every one of those young cover men will command upwards of $10 million a season—well outside what the Eagles can afford to spend as things stand today.
That means the Eagles have two possible choices. Go the retread route with an older cornerback, or take a chance on a younger player who hasn't yet played up to his draft slot.
Claiborne fits that latter description, The 26-year-old hasn't come close to living up to his top-10 status in five NFL seasons, and he missed more than half the 2016 season with injuries.
But when healthy in 2016 Claiborne played some of the best football of his career. If he can build on that success, it's possible the Eagles could land a significant value in the secondary.
Taking a starter away from the Cowboys would just be a bonus.
Option 2: Dre Kirkpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals (27 years old)
Kirkpatrick admitted to Mark Inabinnett of AL.com that he's uneasy about the prospect of free agency and potentially leaving the only NFL team he's ever known.
"Your life changes," Kirkpatrick said. "At the end of the day, you've got to face reality. It's a life-changing experience. You may move. You may move on. I met my girlfriend in Cincinnati. Her whole family's here. I've grown to call this home. I don't even go home in the offseason. I stay here, so that's the scary part about it."
It's possible he won't have to. With $47 million and change in cap space, the Bengals have more than enough room to bring the former first-round pick.
However, after a season in which Kirkpatrick ranked 66th among all cornerbacks at Pro Football Focus and made $7.5 million, the notoriously frugal Bengals may balk at shelling out the big bucks for Kirkpatrick.
And that could get the Eagles in the bidding for a 6'2" corner who is only just now entering his prime.
Option 3: Prince Amukamara, Jacksonville Jaguars (27 years old)
When Amukamara helped the New York Giants win a Super Bowl as a rookie, it looked like the sky was the limit. The 27-year-old hasn't been able to duplicate that success since, however—largely due to injuries.
However, Amukamara stayed relatively healthy in 2016, and he told ESPN's Mike DiRocco he's ready to build on that moving forward.
"I think I’ve learned a lot from these coaches on the field," Amukamara said. "My stats, for sure, aren’t where I want them to be or I’m sure where any cornerback would want them to be. However, I still think selfishly I put some good stuff on film and done some good stuff. I think it was huge to just be able to show that I am durable and I can play this game if I’m healthy."
It's entirely possible Amukamara is never going to be the player we though he was after that 2011 season. But he's a capable, big-bodied, versatile defensive back.
And most importantly, the Eagles might actually be able to afford him.
Other Options to Consider: Valentino Blake, Tennessee Titans (26 years old), Darius Butler, Indianapolis Colts (30 years old), Leon Hall, New York Giants (32 years old), Captain Munnerlyn, Minnesota Vikings (28 years old), Terence Newman, Minnesota Vikings (38 years old), Jerraud Powers, Baltimore Ravens (29 years old)
Priority Need 3: Running Back
Option No. 1: Latavius Murray, Oakland Raiders (27 years old)
First off, let's dispense with the fantasy that is the notion of Le'Veon Bell traveling across the state to join the Eagles. Bell is a prime candidate to receive the franchise tag from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there's less than no chance he hits the open market.
If Latvius Murray of the Oakland Raiders gets his wish, he won't be going anywhere either. As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote, Murray told SiriusXM Radio that he's quite happy with the silver and black.
“I want to stay and finish what I started,” Murray said. “I don’t want to go anywhere. I don’t want to be a guy who’s bouncing around the NFL from team to team. … This season was a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to winning a championship with these guys.”
Frankly, odds are the Raiders will indeed re-up Murray after a 2016 campaign in which the four-year veteran scored a career-high 12 touchdowns. But the Raiders have some tough financial decisions on the horizon, including extensions for quarterback Derek Carr and edge-rusher Khalil Mack. If Murray does make his way to the open market, he'd be the best back (realistically) available in an underwhelming free agent class.
Option No. 2: Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers (26 years old)
It wasn't that long ago that an extension for Eddie Lacy with the Green Bay Packers looked like a foregone conclusion. After all, Lacy topped 1,100 yards on the ground in each of his first two NFL seasons.
Then came a 2015 season in which Lacy reported to camp woefully out of shape and failed to gain even 800 rushing yards. That was followed by a 2016 campaign in which Lacy looked and played better but played in only five games before landing on injured reserve.
Those disappointing seasons could be a blessing in disguise for the Eagles, as could Lacy's one-dimensional skill set. The former will serve to depress Lacy's price on the open market, while the latter isn't as important to the Eagles given the presence of Darren Sproles.
Lacy's bruising running style could offer the Eagles something they were both lacking in 2016 and badly need—a dependable running game to take pressure off their young quarterback. And if he can recapture past form, Lacy could become one of the bigger free agent steals of 2017.
Option No. 3: Andre Ellington, Arizona Cardinals (27 years old)
As a rookie in 2013, Ellington topped 1,000 total yards and led the NFL at 5.5 yards per carry. That average plummeted the following season, but Ellington still went over 1,000 total yards. Since then, however, a combination of injuries and the arrival of David Johnson have relegated Ellington to afterthought status in the desert.
Ellington admitted to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic all the way back in August that it hasn't been easy to go from lead dog to spectator.
“It’s a little different ballgame when all the focus and attention is on you,” he said. “But I kind of accept the role I have and make the best of the opportunity I got.”
Now Ellington will have a chance to potentially get back on the field as an NFL starter. He certainly doesn't have Lacy's size or power, but the 5'9", 200-pounder has shown the ability to break long runs and is a dangerous receiver out of the backfield.
Most importantly, Ellington isn't going to command a king's ransom in free agency.
Other Options to Consider: Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots (26 years old), LeGarrette Blount, New England Patriots (30 years old), Benny Cunningham, Los Angeles Rams (26 years old), Shaun Draughn, San Francisco 49ers (29 years old), Tim Hightower, New Orleans Saints (30 years old), Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26 years old)
Priority Need 4: Defensive End
Option No. 1: Jabaal Sheard, New England Patriots (27 years old)
Time to play wet blanket again.
Yes, it would be nice if the Eagles could steal away Jason Pierre-Paul from their NFC East rivals in New York. Pierre-Paul's considerable quickness would be an excellent fit in Schwartz's "Wide 9" front.
But the reality is that even if New York decides not to bring Pierre-Paul back the annual salary the 28-year-old will command on the open market would eat up every bit of the Eagles' cap space—and then some.
In fact, if Spotrac's projected market value for Jabaal Sheard of $8.7 million a season is to be believed, the 27-year-old may be too rich for Philly's blood as well.
However, it's possible that Sheard's disappointing five-sack 2016 will knock some of his shine off, especially given that Sheard's playing time decreased as the season wore on.
It's a signing that would carry some risk, but there's also more than a bit of upside present.
Option No. 2: Devin Taylor, Detroit Lions (27 years old)
Despite the fact that Taylor's sack numbers dropped in 2016, Detroit defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told ESPN's Michael Rothstein that Devin Taylor acquitted himself well.
“Everybody equates effectiveness with sacks,” Austin said. “We haven’t done a good job of it overall in terms of getting to the quarterback and a lot of that has to do with how quarterbacks are. They get the ball out a lot faster, the screen.
“I think Devin has played decent for us this year. I’m not saying he’s played worse or better than he did last year. I’m not displeased with what he’s done, I guess is the best way to answer that.”
Taylor isn't a great defensive end. His career high in sacks was seven, a mark he hit two seasons ago.
But Taylor is a solid player who showed more than a little improvement as a run defender in 2016. He could be a good addition as a rotational end opposite Brandon Graham.
Option No. 3: Mario Addison, Carolina Panthers (29 years old)
As Michael Sisemore of SB Nation pointed out, Addison's a difficult player to peg coming off what was easily the best season of his six-year NFL career.
"It’ll be hard to judge his market value as some teams may see him as a starting caliber player while others will see that he’s only started four games in six seasons," he said. "Addison will be 30 years old by the start of September which will also play a role in his value."
Addison's age is certainly concern. So is the fact that while Addison piled up 9.5 sacks in 2016, he had only 16 sacks over his first five years in the league.
However, there are a couple of reasons why the Eagles might look past those concerns. The first is simple. Despite the fact that Addison posted a career season, it's unlikely that he's going to sign a contract that will break the bank.
Also, Addison's a player who relies more on quickness than brute strength when it comes to getting after the quarterback, which is exactly how Jim Schwartz likes his ends.
Other Options to Consider: Andre Branch, Miami Dolphins (27 years old), Jack Crawford, Dallas Cowboys (28 years old), William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25 years old), Charles Johnson, Carolina Panthers (30 years old), Dion Jordan, Miami Dolphins (26 years old), Chris Long, New England Patriots (31 years old), Damontre Moore, Seattle Seahawks (24 years old)
Priority Need 5: Offensive Tackle
Option No. 1: Matt Kalil, Minnesota Vikings (27 years old)
As Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press wrote, if Matt Kalil has his way he'll finish his career with the team who made him a top-five pick back in 2012.
“I’d love to stay here the rest of my career,” Kalil said. “This is the team I started out with in the NFL, and I’ve been playing with these guys. I’ve met a lot of great friends here, my wife is from here. It’d be a good place to finish my career.”
However, Kalil hasn't come close to living up to his draft slot, and his five seasons have been known more more missed blocks and missed games than pancakes. After paying $11 million to watch him play all of two games in 2016, the Vikings may well do what was once unthinkable and let Kalil walk.
Even after his injuries, were Kalil to hit the open market the bidding for his services would likely be robust. Tackles in the prime of their careers with Kalil's pedigree don't hit free agency every day.
Unless Jason Peters hangs them up (which he's given no indication of doing), it's unlikely the Eagles would aggressively pursue Kalil. Should the veteran decide to call it a career though, their plans could change in a big hurry.
Option No. 2: Jake Long, Minnesota Vikings (31 years old)
Long's career has been an object lesson into the havoc repeated injuries can wreak on a once-promising career—a fact that Long told John Shipley of the Pioneer-Press he was well aware of when he joined the Vikings back in October.
“Injuries happen, and unfortunately I’ve had my fair share,” said Long. “But through all of them, I’ve put my head down, rehabbed, worked hard, haven’t given up. I got through the frustration and worked hard to get back. Now I’ve got this opportunity, and I plan to thrive in it.”
Of course, Long then lasted all of four games with the Vikings before getting hurt—again. At this point there's no guarantee how many games a team will get from Long, and his days as a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker are long gone.
However, Long also wasn't terrible when he was on the field this season. The fact is tackle isn't a position the Eagles are apt to go hard at in free agency. They just don't have the salary cap space.
And that means if the Eagles do add one it will probably be from the bargain bin.
Option No. 3: Bradley Sowell, Seattle Seahawks (27 years old)
Given that Sowell was the fourth-worst offensive tackle in the NFL last year per Pro Football Focus, fans of the Eagles are probably wondering why he's included here. After all, Tony Nipert wrote for Yahoo Sports that the Seahawks will likely make little to no effort to bring Sowell back in 2017.
"Sowell was largely a disappointment this season," he said. "Brought in to provide a veteran presence on a young line, Sowell was less than desirable and was replaced by the end of the season. There are a number of replacement level tackles in free agency this season and Seattle may prefer taking a chance on one of them rather than re-signing Bradley Sowell. He should not be expected to return."
Still, this isn't the primary need for an Eagles team that isn't swimming in cap space, so were Philadelphia to address the tackle spot it could well be with a lower-profile signing like Sowell.
Whether it was last year or back in 2013 with the Arizona Cardinals, Sowell has historically struggled when asked to start and/or play a large role.
He's fared much better in a reserve or rotational role, however, and a tackle with experience playing at both ends of the line in the prime of his career can be a sneaky-good depth addition.
Other Options to Consider: Mike Adams, Chicago Bears (26 years old), Byron Bell, Tennessee Titans (28 years old), Gosder Cherilus, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32 years old), Jordan Mills, Buffalo Bills (26 years old), Mike Remmers, Carolina Panthers (27 years old), Andre Smith, Minnesota Vikings (29 years old), Sebastian Vollmer, New England Patriots (32 years old)
