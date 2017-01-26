Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 Free Agency Big Board

8 of 8

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Option No. 1: Matt Kalil, Minnesota Vikings (27 years old)

As Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press wrote, if Matt Kalil has his way he'll finish his career with the team who made him a top-five pick back in 2012.

“I’d love to stay here the rest of my career,” Kalil said. “This is the team I started out with in the NFL, and I’ve been playing with these guys. I’ve met a lot of great friends here, my wife is from here. It’d be a good place to finish my career.”

However, Kalil hasn't come close to living up to his draft slot, and his five seasons have been known more more missed blocks and missed games than pancakes. After paying $11 million to watch him play all of two games in 2016, the Vikings may well do what was once unthinkable and let Kalil walk.

Even after his injuries, were Kalil to hit the open market the bidding for his services would likely be robust. Tackles in the prime of their careers with Kalil's pedigree don't hit free agency every day.

Unless Jason Peters hangs them up (which he's given no indication of doing), it's unlikely the Eagles would aggressively pursue Kalil. Should the veteran decide to call it a career though, their plans could change in a big hurry.

Option No. 2: Jake Long, Minnesota Vikings (31 years old)

Long's career has been an object lesson into the havoc repeated injuries can wreak on a once-promising career—a fact that Long told John Shipley of the Pioneer-Press he was well aware of when he joined the Vikings back in October.

“Injuries happen, and unfortunately I’ve had my fair share,” said Long. “But through all of them, I’ve put my head down, rehabbed, worked hard, haven’t given up. I got through the frustration and worked hard to get back. Now I’ve got this opportunity, and I plan to thrive in it.”

Of course, Long then lasted all of four games with the Vikings before getting hurt—again. At this point there's no guarantee how many games a team will get from Long, and his days as a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker are long gone.

However, Long also wasn't terrible when he was on the field this season. The fact is tackle isn't a position the Eagles are apt to go hard at in free agency. They just don't have the salary cap space.

And that means if the Eagles do add one it will probably be from the bargain bin.

Option No. 3: Bradley Sowell, Seattle Seahawks (27 years old)

Given that Sowell was the fourth-worst offensive tackle in the NFL last year per Pro Football Focus, fans of the Eagles are probably wondering why he's included here. After all, Tony Nipert wrote for Yahoo Sports that the Seahawks will likely make little to no effort to bring Sowell back in 2017.

"Sowell was largely a disappointment this season," he said. "Brought in to provide a veteran presence on a young line, Sowell was less than desirable and was replaced by the end of the season. There are a number of replacement level tackles in free agency this season and Seattle may prefer taking a chance on one of them rather than re-signing Bradley Sowell. He should not be expected to return."

Still, this isn't the primary need for an Eagles team that isn't swimming in cap space, so were Philadelphia to address the tackle spot it could well be with a lower-profile signing like Sowell.

Whether it was last year or back in 2013 with the Arizona Cardinals, Sowell has historically struggled when asked to start and/or play a large role.

He's fared much better in a reserve or rotational role, however, and a tackle with experience playing at both ends of the line in the prime of his career can be a sneaky-good depth addition.

Other Options to Consider: Mike Adams, Chicago Bears (26 years old), Byron Bell, Tennessee Titans (28 years old), Gosder Cherilus, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32 years old), Jordan Mills, Buffalo Bills (26 years old), Mike Remmers, Carolina Panthers (27 years old), Andre Smith, Minnesota Vikings (29 years old), Sebastian Vollmer, New England Patriots (32 years old)