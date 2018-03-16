NBA Free Agents 2018: Rumors, Predictions for Potential Offseason Targets

Jason Miller/Getty Images

NBA free agency is always interesting, but never more so than when a player like LeBron James will be available.

For 15 years, the kid from Akron has ruled the league, and he's still the best player on the planet, so getting someone of his caliber could change a franchise's fortunes literally overnight.

So it's par for the course that everyone's talking about where he will end up in July, even as early as March.

But don't sleep on the rest of the field.

This summer will see players like Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan test the free agent market, too.

Obviously, these players aren't on the same level as the King, but they are superstars in their own right who can still tip the scales in the right direction for the team that acquires them.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, here's a quick look at where the stars might land.

LeBron James

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

It seems like everyday there's a new wrinkle in the LeBron James free-agency saga.

Philadelphia fans put up the #PhillyWantsLeBron billboards, so Los Angeles Lakers fans, not to be outdone, followed suit with "LABron" billboards.

James admitted that the feeding frenzy for his services was flattering, but he's all-in on his goal to get back to the NBA Finals with his current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Yet everything he says or does gets dissected likes frogs in a lab.

That moment with Joel Embiid?

He's going to the Sixers!

That moment with Lonzo Ball?

He's going to the Lakers!

His ceremonial embrace and respect for coach Greg Popovich?

He's going to the Spurs!

Nothing goes unseen with LeBron and he knows it.

"I understand that I'm a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it," James told reporters at a shootaround last week in Los Angeles per USA Today's Michael Singer. "It's not my first rodeo, but I don't—it doesn't bother me. I don't talk about it too much. Like I said, I'll handle that whenever it comes. I understand that the conversation happen here because first of all (the Lakers) have cap space.

"And this league is much better when the Lakers, the Knicks and the Celtics are all good at the same time. That's just how it is. So, that's what also creates the frenzy."

Even in that statement, there's something new to unpack.

James' stint as a free agent hinges on his decision to decline the $35.6 million player option from the Cavs, which he practically confirmed he'd do by saying he'd be in deal making mode this July.

Every team in the league is chomping at the bit for James' services, but according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, there are only four teams on his list: the Houston Rockets, Cavs, Lakers and 76ers.

There's obviously some truth to that, but James denied that rumor, too.

In the end, the Cavs will have to ask themselves have they done enough to keep LeBron, and the other teams will have to ask themselves have they done enough to attract him.

It's still early and Cleveland, while on a downward spiral, can still turn things around, but it's not looking good for the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Prediction: LeBron signs with the Lakers

Paul George

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Paul George is part of the package.

The Lakers want James and George, and that's why they cleared the cap space necessary to sign both this offseason.

George started off shaky this season in Oklahoma City, but he rallied and is now a bonafide two-way player in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

He's already expressed his interest in playing for the hometown team, and Lakers fans heard him loud and clear.

They took advantage of the opportunity to offer up "We want Paul!" chants during All-Star weekend, which had to feel good for George, who felt stifled in Indiana and may feel the same way in OKC.

"It makes you feel great, I love it," he said, per the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli. "It's not to say that I don't. I felt the energy. I know where the love is."

Russell Westbrook did not feel the love, though.

He has other plans for George, namely staying in OKC.

He already lost Kevin Durant to a California team, he doesn't plan on losing another great teammate.

But with the Thunder not living up to expectations and their window to win a championship closing, Los Angeles is looking better as the season comes to a close.

"I know what I feel is best, but it's a long ways until the end of the season," George said.

Joining the purple and gold would give George all the spotlight he can handle and he's a perfect fit for what Magic Johnson and company are building.

Prediction: George joins the Lakers

DeAndre Jordan

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Jordan's plight is a curious one.

On the one hand, his name has been dangled like a carrot in virtually ever trade scenario the Los Angeles Clippers could think of.

"My name has been mentioned in trades for the past few years," he told Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports. "So I'm not really tripping on that. I really don't give a [expletive] at this point. I'm just playing, man, staying locked into the game, playing as hard as I can for this organization because I love this team. And I love where we're at and the group of guys that I'm playing with, so that's what makes me happy."

On the other hand, coach Doc and Co. did everything but send out the National Guard to steal him away from the Dallas Mavericks during 2015's free agency.

Not for nothing, but Emojigate was one for the books!

But here it is almost three years later, and Jordan could be on the move—for real this time.

For his part, he wants to stay put.

"I'm here, and that's what I'm focused on," he said. "I'm excited. Like I told somebody the other day, I hope I can play another 10 years here. That's what I'm focused on now."

Now that Lob City is a thing of the past, Jordan, who has been in a Clippers uniform 10 years now, has emerged as the undisputed leader of a scrappy team trying to find it's new identity.

But since he and the team couldn't come to terms on an extension, that signals that the power-dunking center wants to cash in on his free agency.

Unfortunately, the money's just not there for him.

There are only a few teams with the cap space for max deals, and they are more than likely willing to pay an up-and-comer like Clint Capela before shelling out the big bucks for Jordan.

Los Angeles signed Lou Williams for a steal, so it's likely they'll try to keep Jordan, but not with a max deal.

It's too bad he ghosted the Mavericks, they would probably have offered him the max.

Prediction: Jordan stays with the Clippers