Michael Crabtree Rumors: FA WR Reportedly to Visit Ravens After Raiders Release

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree is drawing interest in the aftermath of the Oakland Raiders' decision to release him.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Crabtree is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Schefter also reported on Crabtree's release before noting Baltimore is interested in the veteran pass-catcher.

Oakland wasted little time moving on from Crabtree. Schefter reported it signed wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who has spent much of his career serving as a top option for Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers.

Crabtree entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in 2009 and played his first six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the last three with Oakland. The Texas Tech product's numbers dropped off in 2017 with 58 catches for 618 yards after he tallied 89 catches for 1,003 yards in 2016, but he still had eight touchdown catches as a dangerous red-zone threat.

He also hauled in eight touchdowns in 2016 and nine in 2015.

The Ravens could use a touchdown machine at wide receiver considering Schefter reported they released Jeremy Maclin this offseason. Schefter also reported wide receiver Ryan Grant's $29 million deal with Baltimore was voided because he failed his physical, leading to an additional focus on Crabtree.

Evan Silva of Rotoworld painted a grim picture for Baltimore's skill positions heading into the 2018 campaign:

The Ravens need a boost at the wide receiver spot, and Crabtree has consistently proven he can provide just that.