Michael Crabtree Rumors: FA WR Reportedly to Visit Ravens After Raiders Release

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Michael Crabtree #15 of the Oakland Raiders looks on after catching a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree is drawing interest in the aftermath of the Oakland Raiders' decision to release him.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Crabtree is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Schefter also reported on Crabtree's release before noting Baltimore is interested in the veteran pass-catcher.

Oakland wasted little time moving on from Crabtree. Schefter reported it signed wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who has spent much of his career serving as a top option for Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers.

Crabtree entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in 2009 and played his first six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and the last three with Oakland. The Texas Tech product's numbers dropped off in 2017 with 58 catches for 618 yards after he tallied 89 catches for 1,003 yards in 2016, but he still had eight touchdown catches as a dangerous red-zone threat.

He also hauled in eight touchdowns in 2016 and nine in 2015.

The Ravens could use a touchdown machine at wide receiver considering Schefter reported they released Jeremy Maclin this offseason. Schefter also reported wide receiver Ryan Grant's $29 million deal with Baltimore was voided because he failed his physical, leading to an additional focus on Crabtree.

Evan Silva of Rotoworld painted a grim picture for Baltimore's skill positions heading into the 2018 campaign:

The Ravens need a boost at the wide receiver spot, and Crabtree has consistently proven he can provide just that.

Related

    Report: Suh to Meet with Titans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Suh to Meet with Titans

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Ryan Grant Fails Physical, Contract Voided

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Report: Ryan Grant Fails Physical, Contract Voided

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners, Losers from Thursday's NFL Moves

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Winners, Losers from Thursday's NFL Moves

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Owner of Saints, Pelicans Dies at 90

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Owner of Saints, Pelicans Dies at 90

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report