Ranking Last-Minute NBA Trade-Deadline Targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Most experts figured the Cleveland Cavaliers would waltz back to the NBA Finals, just like they have the last three seasons. However, the Cavs no longer look like a sure bet, and they may not even be a contender.

Since Christmas Day, Cleveland is 6-12. Its minus-7.4 net rating and 111.0 defensive rating are each third-worst in the NBA. Its 103.6 offensive rating is ranked 24th.

On the season, the Cavaliers' Simple Rating System (a schedule-adjusted team ranking system at Basketball-Reference.com) is 19th.

Clearly, the Cavs are in need of help to make it back to the NBA Finals, but that's no simple matter. LeBron James could leave this offseason, so doing something that risks the future for the present could hurt Cleveland this summer.

On the other hand, not doing something could assure that James leaves.

Regardless, the Cavaliers' issues are far more deep-rooted than one move can fix. They give up the second-most threes per game and surrender the sixth-highest percentage of their opponents' shots at the rim, as well as the sixth-highest percentage made from there.

They are 28th in opponents' effective field-goal percentage, 26th in turnovers forced and 19th in defensive rebound percentage.

In other words, they're bad at just about every aspect of defense. At a minimum, they need a rim-protector and a guard who can defend and shoot.

5. Tyson Chandler

Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer wrote: "(Tyson) Chandler is making $13 million this season and $13.5 million next year. I keep thinking there are the makings of a deal between the Cavs and (Phoenix) Suns involving Chandler."

Chandler is a rim-protector and rebounder, but he's also 35. He doesn't bring much offensively, but he's still 15th among centers in Defensive Real Plus-Minus (DRPM) at plus-2.20. He helped power the Dallas Mavericks to a ring; maybe he has enough in the tank to help the Cavs too.

They might be able to get him in just a straight swap with Iman Shumpert. Shumpert makes about $3 million less and has a player option on his contract, which might be enough for the rebuilding Suns to do it.

Andre Snellings of ESPN suggests a much larger package of "center Channing Frye, forward Jeff Green, guard Jose Calderon, Miami's 2020 second-round pick."

While the second-rounder might be worth throwing in as a sweetener, the Love injury precludes trading Frye at this point, and the rest of it is like-mindedly trading cap space next season.

The sticking point here could be that second year of Chandler's contract. If the Cavs are in rebuilding mode next season, they probably aren't going to want that around.

4. Dewayne Dedmon

Dedmon is a solid rim-protector who holds opponents to 7.1 percentage points below their season averages within six feet of the rim, according to NBA.com. He also shoots 38.6 percent from deep, so he can help stretch the court a bit more than Tristan Thompson.

He's also a quick-footed defender who can step out and help guard the perimeter.

The Hawks will want something back that helps facilitate their rebuild, and a package that includes youngsters Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic and Derrick Rose (for ballast) could be enough to entice them.

3. Lou Williams

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported:

It remains to be seen if the Cavaliers have the requisite trade assets to complete the deals they are exploring, but Cleveland is targeting the Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams as well as Sacramento Kings guard George Hill, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Cleveland's plans publicly.

First, it's important to emphasize that the first part of that quote isn't a throwaway. It's quite questionable whether the Cavs have the assets to get a deal like that done. According to Stein, they are willing to trade Thompson, J.R. Smith and Shumpert.

There aren't a lot of reason to think the Clippers, who just traded Blake Griffin, have any interest in taking on three bad contracts. But let's say the Brooklyn Nets' pick is enough to sweeten the pot.

Williams is having an excellent season and is running away with the Sixth Man of the Year Award. He's averaging career highs in points (23.4) and assists (5.2), but he's not going to solve any defensive issues. His minus-3.40 DRPM ranks 102 out of 104 shooting guards.

2. DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan is the half of the Clippers trade that could help things work, but only if his struggles this year are just about unhappiness. His DRPM is down from plus-3.44 last season to plus-1.45 this season. Last year, opponents shot 5.7 percentage points worse against him within six feet of the rim. This season, that's down to 0.4.

He's only 29 years old, so it's unlikely that he's in decline. At his best, Jordan is an outstanding defender and rim-protector. His 14.9 boards per game would certainly help solve the Cavs' defensive rebounding issues, and the other areas of his game could improve with a change of scenery.

The issue here is that the Cavaliers aren't likely to get this done without the Nets' pick, and they don't seem inclined to throw that in.

1. George Hill

A trade for George Hill is the most feasible move. Hill is one of the better three-and-D point guards in the league, although he hasn't been able to show that with the Sacramento Kings.

Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported on the deal's possible parameters:

"Conceptually, at least, the Cavs would get Hill from the Kings and send Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert to Sacramento. Derrick Rose could also have been involved and perhaps a future second-round draft pick."

While Vardon concedes this trade still has "significant hurdles," it's also the only one where we're aware of preliminary discussions.

This also highlights just how difficult the Cavaliers' situation is.

The Frye portion of this deal would have to change with Kevin Love's injury, but there is enough to work with. The best part of this trade is the Cavaliers wouldn't have to part with either of their first-round picks.

While Hill's 2017-18 DRPM is minus-2.00, it was plus-1.11 last season. It's another case where a change of scenery would do a player good. He would fit easily into the Cavs offense and play well alongside LeBron James in the same way he complemented Paul George during his years with the Indiana Pacers.

This wouldn't address the rim protection, but a separate deal for Dedmon would. Or, possibly, they could wait until the buyout market, where Brook Lopez could be available.