NBA All-Star Game 2018: Team James vs. Team Curry TV Schedule, Time, Mock Draft

Maurice Bobb@@ReeseReportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Eastern Conference in action against James Harden #13 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Western Conference during the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden on February 15, 2015 in New York City. The Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference Knicks 163-158. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The reserves have landed.

On Tuesday night, the 14 players chosen by NBA head coaches to play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game alongside the previously named starters were revealed on TNT NBA Tip-Off.

Representing the East are the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and John Wall, Al Horford of the Boston Celtics, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers and Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks.

Holding it down for the West are the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs, Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers and Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now that all the players have been named, it's time to choose squads like they do it in the playground.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the Eastern and Western Conference team captains, will now pick the players for their rosters, regardless of conference affiliation.

Since James was the overall leading vote-getter, he'll pick first in the first round from a pool of players that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyrie Irving (Celtics) and DeMar DeRozan (Raptors) from the East and Kevin Durant (Warriors)James Harden (Houston Rockets), Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans) from the West.

With the collective personnel James and Curry have to choose from, the draft should be interesting.

Too bad none of us will be able to actually witness it.

The final team rosters will be broadcast on Thursday during a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

But until then, there's plenty of time to speculate on who'll be picked where.

It's mock draft time!

       

The Starters

Team James selects...Kevin Durant.

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass the ball against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: Use
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

This is an easy pick for the Cavs star. Sure, they're rivals, but Durant is the proverbial No. 2 man when it comes to the list of the best players on the planet.

      

Team Curry selects...Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against the Miami Heat on January 17, 2018 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The two-time MVP has already said he'd pick the Bucks star if only to avoid getting dunked on again. But outside of that, he couldn't pick a more versatile player. Antetokounmpo can do it all, and he's going to need to going up against James and Durant.

       

Team James selects...DeMarcus Cousins.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 20: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after assiting a teammate during the second half of a NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Smoothie King Center on January 20, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. N
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Cousins may be known as a hothead, but James should not be afraid of a little thing like that. The simple fact is, Boogie can ball, and he's having the kind of season that can't be ignored.

        

Team Curry selects...Anthony Davis.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 22: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball on Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USE
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

This is a smart defensive move. James gets Cousins, so Curry has to get a big man of his own. Davis, despite having to share the floor with Cousins in NOLA, is having a fantastic year, too. He can score in bunches, and he can defend with the best of them.

      

Team James selects...James Harden.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 20: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 20, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by d
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Harden is a maestro with the rock and can score at will. What makes him dangerous now is that he can pass to the open man and is willing to do so. That's the kind of player James wants to play with.

     

Team Curry selects...Kyrie Irving.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics scores on a layup past Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 108-107 Laker win at Staples Center on January 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harr
Harry How/Getty Images

Curry and Irving have become rivals due to facing off in the NBA Finals three years in a row, and Curry, despite winning twice, hasn't been able to live down that game-winner Irving hit in his face.

Still, Curry wants to win this thing, and Irving will definitely help him do that. 

      

Team James selects...DeMar DeRozan.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 20: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 20, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and a
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

DeRozan is another one of James' rivals, but none of that matters when you're trying to get the dub. The Raptors star is money from mid-range, and he's added a reliable three-point shot to his arsenal.

       

Team Curry selects...Joel Embiid.

MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 22: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 22, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or us
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Embiid hasn't been as durable as the rest of the starters, but when he's on the court, he electrifies. With a post-up game reminiscent of Hakeem Olajuwon and the kind of hubris that defies logic, Embiid is the kind of guy that will pump up the team and get them primed to put on a show.

      

The Reserves

Team Curry: Draymond Green, PF, Golden State Warriors

Team James: Russell Westbrook, PG, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Curry: Klay Thompson, SG, Golden State Warriors

Team James: Jimmy Butler, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves

Team Curry: John Wall, PG, Washington Wizards 

Team James: Bradley Beal, SG, Washington Wizards 

Team Curry: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Team James: Kristaps Porzingis, PF, New York Knicks

Team Curry: Al Horford, C, Boston Celtics

Team James: Kyle Lowry, PG, Toronto Raptors

Team Curry: Victor Oladipo, SG, Indiana Pacers

Team James: LaMarcus Aldridge, PF, San Antonio Spurs

Team Curry: Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

Team James: Kevin Love, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers

NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 19: Anthony Davis #23 of the Western Conference All-Star Team holds up the MVP trophy after the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2017 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowl
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

By the end of the draft, Team James and Team Curry should each have a team of 12.

The next step in the process is to select the head coaches. That step remains unchanged. The Eastern Conference and Western Conference coach who has the best record in their conference two weeks before the game will get the nod to draw up the X's and O's.

Even if Boston Celtics' Brad Stevens and Golden State's Steve Kerr end up with the best records, they can't make the cut because they coached the game last season. Additionally, the coaches selected will still be assigned based on conference.

The 67th annual midseason classic, which will be played at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), will be televised on TNT for the 16th consecutive year.

