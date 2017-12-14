LeBron James Rumors: Lakers a 'Long Shot'; Teaming with Chris Paul 'Overstated'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James' signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer is a "long shot," according to a report from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com.

As for the possibility that James teams up with Chris Paul this summer, per Shelburne and Windhorst, "League sources called the concept that James and Paul want to spend their golden years as teammates an overstated assumption."

