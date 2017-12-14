LeBron James Rumors: Lakers a 'Long Shot'; Teaming with Chris Paul 'Overstated'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 13: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers hugs Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers after the game on March 13, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James' signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer is a "long shot," according to a report from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com.

As for the possibility that James teams up with Chris Paul this summer, per Shelburne and Windhorst, "League sources called the concept that James and Paul want to spend their golden years as teammates an overstated assumption."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    What Impact Will Isaiah Thomas' Return Have on Rotation

    King James Gospel
    via King James Gospel
    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    3 Ways the Cavs Are Better Off Without Kyrie

    King James Gospel
    via King James Gospel
    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron's Influence on Modern NBA and Next Generation of Stars

    King James Gospel
    via King James Gospel
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Draft Big Board

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report