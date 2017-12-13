Tank Talk: NBA Teams That Should Already Be Sellers on the Trade Market

8 of 8

Expected Record: 30-52

Untouchable Players: Jonathan Isaac

Notable Trade Assets: Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton, Terrence Ross (injured), Jonathon Simmons (after Dec. 14), Nikola Vucevic

The Orlando Magic need to give up on ending their five-year playoff drought. That ship has sailed. They're 3-13 with the NBA's worst defense since beginning the season 8-4, and injuries, both minor and more serious, are ripping their way through the roster.

They have to blow it up.

There wouldn't be so much merit to this call for demolition if the Magic employed a surefire cornerstone or owned a palatable cap sheet. They enjoy neither of those things.

Carrying restricted free-agent holds for Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton will leave them with more than $95 million committed to next year's books—and that assumes they waive Shelvin Mack. Gordon, meanwhile, is the closest they come to a rebuilding linchpin, and this season marks the first time his production matches the part. Are the Magic prepared to pay him what should amount to near-max money based predominantly off one year?

Shelling out whatever it takes to keep him falls short of egregious, but they've already saddled themselves with iffy-to-immovable deals for Bismack Biyombo and Evan Fournier. Another above-market pact would be a bank-breaking future crusher.

With the exception of the cost-controlled Jonathan Isaac, last June's No. 6 pick, no one on this roster should be untouchable. And that includes Gordon. The Magic will need a monster return they might not get to move him, but if such an offer rolls in, they'll have to weigh it. They need to be in the cornerstone business. Footing the bill for Gordon's next contract won't necessarily qualify.

Failing the drastic, Orlando should at least be looking to trim salary while distancing itself from ultradreaded 30-win territory. If there were ever a time to find a taker for the three years and $51 million left on Fournier's agreement after this one, it would be now—or rather, once his right ankle is good to go.

The right contender might be open to flipping picks, prospects and fodder for some combination of Payton, Ross, Simmons and Vucevic. Would snagging Simmons and Vucevic lure Milwaukee into Malcolm Brogdon, Mirza Teletovic, D.J. Wilson and filler? Should Orlando offer to take Matthew Dellavedova instead of Teletovic to make it work? Or maybe both while sending out Mack (after Dec. 14)?

Relative to where they are, that deal or something similar is right up the Magic's alley. It would consolidate immediate contributors into flyers for the future and an escape from the middle of the lottery.

