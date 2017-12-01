Amari Cooper Ruled Out vs. Giants with Concussion, Ankle Injury

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper will miss the team's Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooper has been ruled out due to a concussion and ankle injury.

Cooper suffered the concussion during last week's win over the Denver Broncos when safety Darian Stewart hit him in the head and neck area.

This will be Cooper's first time missing a game in his three-year NFL career. The Raiders will also be without No. 2 wideout Michael Crabtree, who was issued a one-game suspension for fighting with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.



The No. 4 overall pick of the 2015 draft has developed into one of the most talented wide receivers in the league and tallied 1,070 receiving yards as a rookie and 1,153 last year. His ability to catch high-point passes at 6'1" makes him a dangerous red-zone threat and gives quarterback Derek Carr a go-to option on almost every play.

Despite his previous production, though, he has been inconsistent for much of the 2017 campaign and has 499 yards and five touchdowns on 42 receptions, bolstered by a contest against the Kansas City Chiefs that saw him tally 210 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders will have to turn elsewhere for their aerial production while Cooper is out. Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton will likely handle the bulk of the work against the Giants.

Still, Oakland is in the AFC playoff race, one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) in the AFC West, and could use one of its top playmakers back and healthy for the stretch run.