Amari Cooper Suffers Concussion After Crushing Hit During Broncos vs. Raiders

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper went down with a head injury during his team's matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The team later ruled him out for the game with a concussion.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal described the situation:

Broncos safety Darian Stewart was responsible for the big hit and was called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Cooper scored his fifth touchdown of the year prior to coming out of the game.

The receiver has been inconsistent this year, but at his best he is one of the league's most valuable playmakers on the outside. Not only is he proving well worth the large investment—the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft—but he's playing a crucial role as the Raiders attempt to hunt down their second consecutive postseason appearance.

Although the talented wideout hasn't missed a game since joining the Raiders, he hasn't remained completely healthy. He battled a foot injury that slowed him throughout much of his rookie campaign. He also fought through a back problem to stay on the field during the 2016 season.

The injury makes the Raiders even thinner at receiver for the remainder of Sunday's game. Michael Crabtree was already ejected because of a fight with Aqib Talib, leaving Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson as the next-best options.

Ultimately, it's hard to imagine the Derek Carr-led passing attack coming anywhere close to its usual level of efficiency without Cooper on the field. His ability to attract defensive attention—and remain productive despite the intense focus—is a huge part of what's made the unit successful.