What Should Washington Redskins Do About WR Situation This Offseason?

When the Redskins signed Pryor to a one-year deal this year, they loaded his temporary contract with prove-it clauses dependent on his production this season.

Some of those clauses were detailed by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk back in March:

"Pryor gets $250,000 for 60 catches, a total of $600,000 for 70 catches, and a total of $1 million if he has 80 receptions or more. As to receiving yards, he gets $150,000 for 750 yards, a total of $300,000 for 1,000 yards, and a total of $500,000 for 1,250 yards. As to touchdowns, Pryor gets an extra $100,000 for six, a total of $300,000 for eight, and a total of $500,000 for 10.

To get the full $2 million (and to make the contract worth $8 million), Pryor needs to have 80 or more catches for 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns. Based on his 2016 performance (77 catches, 1,007 yards, four touchdowns), Pryor would have made an extra $750,000."

Not only has Pryor not reached those targets up to now, it's probably safe to say he won't hit them by the time Washington's 2017 season is put into the books.

Pryor's lack of production is a major disappointment, but it does at least give the Redskins a credible reason to admit their mistake and call an end to the Pryor experiment ahead of schedule.

It may seem cold, but Pryor simply hasn't delivered the way he was expected to. What he was expected to do was replace the big plays on the perimeter Jackson provided for fun.

Pryor himself was something of a big-play specialist for the Cleveland Browns last season. However, he must have left those big plays in Ohio, because his brief stint with the Redskins has so far been defined more by what he hasn't done.

He hasn't run routes with the polish of a player doing the study to help get to grips with the nuances of the position. Nor has the former quarterback been able to hang on to passes on those rare occasions when he has managed to get open.

Pryor's inability to make the grade has seen him benched in recent weeks. It's also left the Redskins without a big body to work the middle or a burner to challenge coverage on the outside.

Doctson has tried to pick up the slack in the latter role and has shown some promise as a credible deep threat. Washington's first-round pick in 2016 has averaged 15.6 yards per reception and is primed to do what Pryor hasn't.