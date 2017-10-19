Marshawn Lynch Ejected for Pushing Referee After Marcus Peters' Late Hit

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected during the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lynch received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he ran onto the field and pushed an official after Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. CBS Sports showed Lynch grabbing the referee's shirt:

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith summed up the surreal scene:

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson (h/t Pro Football Talk) reported during the broadcast that Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and offensive tackle Donald Penn had a shoving match on the sideline as well. Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice stepped in to separate the players.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, security escorted Lynch away from the field:

KRON 4's Henry Wofford reported Lynch left Oakland Coliseum shortly after he headed back for the locker room:

Before his ejection, Lynch had run for nine yards on two carries.

Thursday night continues what has been an underwhelming 2017 season for the 31-year-old following his return to the NFL. He entered Week 7 having carried the ball 70 times for 257 yards and two touchdowns. His 3.7 yards per carry and 42.8 yards per game are each on pace to be the second-lowest of his career.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Lynch could be fined $30,387 for making contact an NFL official.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn't receive a suspension last year after he received an ejection for making contact with a referee. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan also received the minimum fine for a similar infraction.

Should Lynch miss any game time, the Raiders have two road games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins before their bye in Week 10.