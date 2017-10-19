Raiders Stun Chiefs on Last-Second Michael Crabtree TD; Marshawn Lynch Ejected

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Capping off a wild sequence to end the game, Michael Crabtree caught a two-yard touchdown pass on an untimed down to give the Oakland Raiders a 31-30 home victory Thursday night at Oakland Coliseum.

It's the first time the Raiders have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since Nov. 20, 2014, a streak that lasted five games.

After winning its first five contests of the 2017 season, Kansas City has lost two games in a row, which cuts its lead to one game over the Denver Broncos for first place in the division.

