Cavaliers, Wizards and Rockets All Record Blowout Wins in Sunday's NBA Playoffs

The second round of the NBA playoffs continued Sunday with a Cleveland Cavaliers sweep and victories from the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

Cleveland ended the Toronto Raptors' season with a 109-102 win behind the combined dominance of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and timely outside shooting from Kyle Korver. Washington tied its series against the Boston Celtics at two games apiece with an impressive third quarter in a 121-102 win. Houston also pulled even at two games with the San Antonio Spurs, thanks to a 125-104 win.

Here is a breakdown of all the action.

Sunday NBA Playoff Scores Matchup Results Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors 109-102, CLE Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards 121-102, WAS San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets 125-104, HOU

Cleveland Finishes Toronto

Despite the final score, the Raptors held a 93-92 lead over Cleveland in the fourth quarter until Irving decided to take things into his own hands.

The Duke product scored 11 straight points for his team, and James followed the stretch with a three that put Cleveland up by double digits again. James finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Irving notched 27 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals. Korver provided enough support with 18 points and four three-pointers to give the Cavaliers plenty of offense.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com foreshadowed an issue for the remaining playoff teams:

Serge Ibaka (23 points), DeMar DeRozan (22 points and eight assists) and Cory Joseph (20 points and 12 assists) did what they could for the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors, but for the fourth straight game, they couldn't counter the defending champions.

Cleveland now awaits the winner of the Celtics-Wizards series in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Washington Runs Right Past Boston

The Celtics and Wizards were tied at halftime and locked in a battle heading into the third quarter. That's when Washington enforced its will on the game and pulled even for the series.

John Wall spearheaded a commanding 26-0 run in the third and led his team to a 42-20 advantage for the quarter. ESPN Stats & Info noted Boston's 18 total turnovers played a major part in the deciding run:

Wall finished with 27 points, 12 assists and five steals, while backcourt mate Bradley Beal notched 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. Otto Porter Jr. (18 points, eight rebounds and four steals) and Markieff Morris (16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals) provided critical support.

Washington also kept Isaiah Thomas in check with 19 points, two of which came after the opening stretch:

The home team has won every game in this series, and the Celtics will look to continue the pattern Wednesday in Game 5.

Houston Catches Fire From Deep

The Rockets cruised to a critical Game 4 victory over the Spurs thanks to a dominant second half (68-51) and avoided a daunting 3-1 hole heading back to San Antonio.

James Harden led the way with 28 points and 12 assists, and seven Rockets scored in double figures, including Eric Gordon (22 points). Houston's marksmen were on full display, as the home team drilled 19 three-pointers.

It wasn't all welcome news for the Rockets, as Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle noted Nene Hilario was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after suffering a groin pull. Feigen also reported that Patrick Beverley's grandfather died before Sunday's game, but the guard played and added 10 points and six assists.

Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge each tallied 16 points for the Spurs, which was nowhere near enough to keep pace with Houston's outside shooting. San Antonio can at least take solace knowing Pau Gasol made history:

The series shifts back to San Antonio on Tuesday for a crucial Game 5.