    Patriots Favored in Updated Super Bowl 52 Odds After 2017 NFL Draft

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 3: Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots hold the Super Bowl trophies during a pre-game ceremony before the Boston Red Sox home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 3, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    Joe Osborne of OddsShark.com released the site's futures odds for the 2017 season, and not surprisingly, the New England Patriots are the early favorites to win the Super Bowl and repeat as champions.

    Super Bowl LII Futures Odds
    TeamOdds
    New England Patriots7-2
    Dallas Cowboys12-1
    Green Bay Packers12-1
    Seattle Seahawks12-1
    Atlanta Falcons12-1
    Oakland Raiders12-1
    Pittsburgh Steelers16-1
    Houston Texans16-1
    Denver Broncos18-1
    New York Giants20-1
    Kansas City Chiefs25-1
    Carolina Panthers33-1
    Minnesota Vikings33-1
    New Orleans Saints33-1
    Indianapolis Colts33-1
    Arizona Cardinals33-1
    Tennessee Titans40-1
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers40-1
    Baltimore Ravens40-1
    Cincinnati Bengals50-1
    Miami Dolphins50-1
    Washington Redskins50-1
    Philadelphia Eagles50-1
    Detroit Lions66-1
    Los Angeles Chargers75-1
    Buffalo Bills100-1
    Jacksonville Jaguars100-1
    Chicago Bears100-1
    Los Angeles Rams150-1
    New York Jets150-1
    San Francisco 49ers200-1
    Cleveland Browns200-1
    Source: OddsShark.com

    Osborne justified the Patriots' selection by noting that the team added wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore and will also get Rob Gronkowski back this season. He concluded, "many things would have to go wrong for them to not get at least 12 wins."

    It's hard to argue. Bill Belichick remains the NFL's best coach, Tom Brady is still one of the league's top quarterbacks and the team has an array of weapons on both sides of the ball. And after the Patriots erased a 28-3 Atlanta Falcons lead in the second half of this year's Super Bowl, well, there isn't even a deficit the team seems incapable of overcoming.

    So yes, the Patriots are the safe bet. They'll likely be the safe bet so long as Belichick and Brady are paired together in New England. But they won't go unchallenged.

    The Dallas Cowboys are tied for the second-best title odds, and for good reason. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are coming off amazing rookie seasons and should improve in 2017. They'll be supported by arguably the league's best offensive line, wide receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten. 

    Their defense will be the major question mark, again, but the league's most balanced offense should be able to lead the team back to the playoffs.

    So long as Aaron Rodgers is under center, the same could be said for the Green Bay Packers. The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, will once again feature an excellent defense and quarterback Russell Wilson, who has dangerous weapons in Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin in the passing game. 

    The Falcons will be out for revenge after blowing their huge lead in the Super Bowl, and so long as they have Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman on offense, they'll be a threat. Ditto for the Oakland Raiders, who are stacked on offense (Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Marshawn Lynch) and are led on defense by burgeoning superstar Khalil Mack. 

    1. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft

    2. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2

    3. Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles

    4. Grading the Trubisky Pick

    5. Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL

    6. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    7. Insider Buzz: Saints Want Long-Term Deal with Malcolm Butler Before Trade

    8. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    9. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    10. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    11. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    12. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    13. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    14. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    15. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    16. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    17. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    18. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    19. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    20. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    21. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    22. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    23. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    24. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    25. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    26. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    27. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    28. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    29. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    30. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    32. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    33. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    34. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    35. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    36. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    38. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    39. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    40. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    41. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    42. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    43. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    44. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    45. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    46. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    47. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    48. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    49. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    50. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    51. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    52. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    53. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    54. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    55. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    56. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    57. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    58. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    59. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    60. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    61. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    62. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    63. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    64. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    65. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    66. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    67. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    68. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    69. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    70. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    71. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    72. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    73. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    74. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    75. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    76. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    77. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    78. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    79. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    80. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    81. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    82. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    83. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    84. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    85. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    As for some of the better values on the board, the Houston Texans will have a fearsome defense that gets J.J. Watt back from injury and an offense that should be better with rookie Deshaun Watson under center. The New York Giants added Brandon Marshall and rookie Evan Engram to an already dangerous passing game and should once again have a solid defense.

    And the Carolina Panthers might be the best value in the NFL. Cam Newton now has two dynamic weapons after the draft in Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, while they added veterans in Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Julius Peppers to the defense in free agency.

    It's easy to remember that the Panthers were in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and Newton was the MVP after last season's 6-10 debacle. But if any team is primed to bounce back in a major way, it's the team with Newton calling the shots on one side of the ball and Luke Kuechly on the other.