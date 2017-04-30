WWE Payback 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Payback will feature the standard one-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:

Other Payback Thoughts

Without a WWE title match on the card, the rest of the matches are under pressure to be memorable and produce some fun moments for everyone watching.

Arguably, the most important bout on the show is Strowman vs. Reigns. Both men are in the midst of huge pushes, so WWE has to be careful with how it books the outcome.

We still have no idea what management has in store for Wyatt and Orton's House of Horrors match, and after their WrestleMania match failed to amaze, fans are expecting a lot.

Owens and Jericho have the most personal rivalry on the card, but their match is also the most predictable since Y2J is leaving soon to go on tour with Fozzy.

The contest likely to produce the most excitement outside of the Cruiserweight Championship showdown between Aries and Neville is the grudge match between Rollins and Samoa Joe.

As long as Triple H doesn't have any hijinks planned, Rollins should have a fair chance to get his revenge against The Destroyer for being injured at his hands.

Bliss and Bayley have the sole women's match on the card, so it's up to them to represent the entire division. If their past performances are anything to go by, they should be just fine.

Payback is one of those PPVs with the potential to be great, but it all depends on how WWE books the results. Who do you want to see walk out of Payback with a victory?