    WWE Payback 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

    Roman Reigns will battle Braun Strowman at Payback.
    As the first Raw pay-per-view after WrestleMania 33, WWE Payback will set the tone for the rest of the year and send us into the build for SummerSlam. 

    Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.

     

    Venue: SAP Center in San Jose, California

    Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (kickoff)

    How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

          

    Payback Card

    After the mayhem that was WrestleMania weekend, it will be nice to go back to the regular three-hour PPV setup. Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday, according to WWE.com:

    Payback Card
    ParticipantsStipulation
    Roman Reigns vs. Braun StrowmanSingles match
    Randy Orton vs. Bray WyattHouse of Horrors
    Alexa Bliss vs. BayleyWomen's Championship
    The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and SheamusTag Team Championships
    Kevin Owens vs. Chris JerichoUnited States Championship
    Neville vs. Austin AriesCruiserweight Championship
    Seth Rollins vs. Samoa JoeSingles match
    Enzo and Cass vs. The ClubKickoff match
    PPV Live Stream

    Some cable and satellite providers will carry Payback via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.

    Here is a list of devices that support the WWE Network, according to WWE.com:

    • Apple TV
    • Kindle Fire
    • Amazon Fire TV
    • PlayStation 3 and 4
    • Roku
    • Sony Internet TV
    • Xbox 360 and Xbox One
    • Android devices with the WWE app
    • iOS devices with the WWE app
    • WWE.com
    • Panasonic Smart TV
    • Samsung Smart TV
    • Sony Blu-ray devices
    • Windows 10 devices

          

    Kickoff Live Stream

    Payback will feature the standard one-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:

    • WWE.com
    • WWE app
    • YouTube
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Google Plus
    • Pinterest
    • Pheed

     

    Without a WWE title match on the card, the rest of the matches are under pressure to be memorable and produce some fun moments for everyone watching.

    Arguably, the most important bout on the show is Strowman vs. Reigns. Both men are in the midst of huge pushes, so WWE has to be careful with how it books the outcome.

    We still have no idea what management has in store for Wyatt and Orton's House of Horrors match, and after their WrestleMania match failed to amaze, fans are expecting a lot.

    Owens and Jericho have the most personal rivalry on the card, but their match is also the most predictable since Y2J is leaving soon to go on tour with Fozzy.

    The contest likely to produce the most excitement outside of the Cruiserweight Championship showdown between Aries and Neville is the grudge match between Rollins and Samoa Joe.

    As long as Triple H doesn't have any hijinks planned, Rollins should have a fair chance to get his revenge against The Destroyer for being injured at his hands.

    Bliss and Bayley have the sole women's match on the card, so it's up to them to represent the entire division. If their past performances are anything to go by, they should be just fine.

    Payback is one of those PPVs with the potential to be great, but it all depends on how WWE books the results. Who do you want to see walk out of Payback with a victory?