WWE Payback 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Payback 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardApril 30, 2017
As the first Raw pay-per-view after WrestleMania 33, WWE Payback will set the tone for the rest of the year and send us into the build for SummerSlam.
Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.
Venue: SAP Center in San Jose, California
Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers
Payback Card
After the mayhem that was WrestleMania weekend, it will be nice to go back to the regular three-hour PPV setup. Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday, according to WWE.com:
|Payback Card
|Participants
|Stipulation
|Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
|Singles match
|Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
|House of Horrors
|Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
|Women's Championship
|The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
|Tag Team Championships
|Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
|United States Championship
|Neville vs. Austin Aries
|Cruiserweight Championship
|Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
|Singles match
|Enzo and Cass vs. The Club
|Kickoff match
PPV Live Stream
Some cable and satellite providers will carry Payback via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.
Here is a list of devices that support the WWE Network, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Kindle Fire
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 3 and 4
- Roku
- Sony Internet TV
- Xbox 360 and Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Blu-ray devices
- Windows 10 devices
Kickoff Live Stream
Payback will feature the standard one-hour pre-show. Here is a list of places where you can view the kickoff stream:
- WWE.com
- WWE app
- YouTube
- Google Plus
- Pheed
Other Payback Thoughts
Without a WWE title match on the card, the rest of the matches are under pressure to be memorable and produce some fun moments for everyone watching.
Arguably, the most important bout on the show is Strowman vs. Reigns. Both men are in the midst of huge pushes, so WWE has to be careful with how it books the outcome.
We still have no idea what management has in store for Wyatt and Orton's House of Horrors match, and after their WrestleMania match failed to amaze, fans are expecting a lot.
Owens and Jericho have the most personal rivalry on the card, but their match is also the most predictable since Y2J is leaving soon to go on tour with Fozzy.
The contest likely to produce the most excitement outside of the Cruiserweight Championship showdown between Aries and Neville is the grudge match between Rollins and Samoa Joe.
As long as Triple H doesn't have any hijinks planned, Rollins should have a fair chance to get his revenge against The Destroyer for being injured at his hands.
Bliss and Bayley have the sole women's match on the card, so it's up to them to represent the entire division. If their past performances are anything to go by, they should be just fine.
Payback is one of those PPVs with the potential to be great, but it all depends on how WWE books the results. Who do you want to see walk out of Payback with a victory?