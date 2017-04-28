WWE Payback 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

10 of 10

Q: Bray Wyatt has never been booked to his fullest potential, even as WWE champion. Do you think he will find more success on Raw than he did on SmackDown? Why or why not?

GM: In all honesty, Bray Wyatt might be worse off on Raw than he was on SmackDown Live. A potential program with Seth Rollins is compelling, as would a feud with Finn Balor, but Wyatt versus Roman Reigns again would be a waste. There is no chance he even sniffs the main event scene on Raw, and he just isn't the same without followers. And no, WWE should not reunite him with Braun Strowman.

Match Prediction: Randy Orton wins.

AM: Unfortunately for him, no, he won't. Bray Wyatt is an interesting character, but we've gone through several years of him being treated as a main event talent. For all that time to have passed with him feuding with huge stars—John Cena, The Undertaker, Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan—yet he still snaps back like a rubber band to just not being good enough to stay on that level, why assume it won't just happen again? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me over and over again since he was Husky Harris, shame on me.

Match Prediction: Randy Orton retains the title if it's on the line, but there's a slight chance Bray Wyatt wins if it isn't.

JM: No, because I don't think WWE still knows what it wants to do with Wyatt, quite frankly. Wyatt should be a monster heel with his personality and aptitude in the ring. Unfortunately, he's stuck in neutral far too often and is used to get babyfaces over. Even his recent title run on SmackDown was all a means to an end, which was to put Orton over. It seems Wyatt is destined to deliver vague promos and lose long-term feuds.

Match Prediction: Orton prevails.

KB: Until WWE changes Wyatt's direction significantly, it is hard to ever believe he will be allowed to take the next step. The Eater of Worlds has been respected with regular significant storylines, but his credibility as a performer has taken too significant a hit. A face turn on Raw is the only answer that would clearly change Wyatt's image.

Match Prediction: Orton proves to have Wyatt's number by defeating him once more.

RD: No. On Raw, he will have to compete with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor to find a spot within the Universal Championship picture. It's not likely the red brand values him enough to push him past those guys. On SmackDown, meanwhile, he was allowed to be the show's king, even if only for a moment.

Match Prediction: Match ends in a no-contest and is too weird for most fans' tastes.

CM: It's unlikely, but there is a way he could reinvent himself. Turning Wyatt babyface could be the key to saving his character. He wouldn't have to go full hero to get fans to cheer for him because many already do. He just needs to switch his focus to fighting the establishment instead of random wrestlers.

Match Prediction: Orton retains the title.