WWE Payback 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

Story So Far

When Braun Strowman arrived in WWE, everyone could see he was a monster, but no one could fathom the level of destruction he would bring. Roman Reigns was the man to truly unleash the monster as he disrespected the Monster Among Men ahead of the Royal Rumble, causing Strowman to interfere in Reigns' title match at the Rumble.

Reigns further prodded at the beast when he barely pulled out a victory at WWE Fastlane which Strowman would call a fluke. To prove his point, Strowman has made it his mission to destroy everyone in his path, particularly taking glee in nearly ending Reigns' career in a vicious attack a few weeks back. Now Reigns will look for revenge in one more clash of these explosive rivals.

Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show

No match will help define the main event scene of Raw going forward more than Reigns vs. Strowman, who are the top contenders to the WWE Universal Championship. If Lesnar returns to WWE before Extreme Rules, the winner of this match would be the man to challenge The Beast Incarnate with Strowman still looking like the lesser man after his loss at Fastlane.

These two had a surprisingly great match at Fastlane that was intense and physical with it possible they could top it this time around with the extra build up. The feud has been well executed with Strowman's ambulance tip a moment that could live on in WWE history. Even without a title on the line, this should be a worthy main event.

Predicted Result: Betting against Reigns in a match is usually foolhardy, but WWE has put so much momentum behind Strowman this past month. Having him lose both his matches against Reigns would make a future clash with Lesnar harder to sell. Reigns can take a loss especially selling his injuries from Strowman's assault. Strowman barely takes the win over Reigns whose body gives out on him.



Bold Prediction: Lesnar's first match as WWE universal champion will be at Bad Blood vs. Strowman while Reigns begins a feud with Samoa Joe.