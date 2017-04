WWE Payback 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Story So Far

Enzo Amore and Big Cass have clashed with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson since both teams became members of the Raw roster. The fan favorites' fun-loving personalities have often upset The Club heavyweights. They have fought for tag team gold and in contests varying from ladder matches to Trick or Treat street fights.

Since losing their tag team championships though, Gallows and Anderson have been even more intense with Enzo and Big Cass the duo stepping up to stand in their way. The former champs have one goal: regaining their titles and plan to make Enzo and Cass an example to the whole division of why they are still Raw's best team.

Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show

Both these teams have been in the title scene before, but they are likely to be left outside until The Hardy Boyz lose the championships. At best, this could be a good match, but it most likely will just serve to remind fans that these teams are around until they become relevant again.

As talented as both these teams are, they have fallen into a holding pattern as opponents with the same pattern to their matches each time. As a throwaway bout on the Kickoff, it is unlikely the teams take the time to map out a new style to their matches to make this memorable.

Predicted Result: Gallows and Anderson recently gained a victory over Enzo and Cass, and WWE likely has no big plans for either duo immediately. Thus, the 50/50 booking here signals that the faces will take the win this time around. Enzo and Cass steal a victory.



Bold Prediction: This will be a match for the Raw Tag Team Championships on a Raw PPV during the fall.