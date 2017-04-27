WWE Payback 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and MoreApril 27, 2017
WWE Payback 2017: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More
- Kickoff: Enzo and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- WWE cruiserweight champion Neville vs. Austin Aries
- Raw tag team champions The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
- Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
- Raw women's champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
- United States champion Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
- Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors match)
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
On Sunday, April 30, the SAP Center in San Jose, California will be witness to a clash of Monday Night Raw's best coming off an historic WrestleMania. With multiple rivals now splitting due to the Superstar Shake-up, WWE Payback 2017 will be a night of final clashes between wrestlers who have been feuding since the beginning of the year.
Chief on the Payback card are the three headlining encounters where Roman Reigns returns to battle the man who tried to seriously end his career Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt forces Randy Orton to step inside the House of Horrors to pay for his betrayal and Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho put the final nail in the coffin of their friendship in one last battle for the United States Championship.
This is the full WWE Payback 2017 card as of Thursday morning:
Will Reigns be able to put an end to Strowman's reign of terror? Could this be the last time that Jericho performs on Raw? Can Bliss end the fairy tale title reign of Bayley in her first pay-per-view match as a part of the Raw roster? What even is a House of Horrors match? Nothing is certain yet, but Raw's direction going forward will be much clearer following Payback.
Enzo and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Kickoff Match)
Story So Far
Enzo Amore and Big Cass have clashed with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson since both teams became members of the Raw roster. The fan favorites' fun-loving personalities have often upset The Club heavyweights. They have fought for tag team gold and in contests varying from ladder matches to Trick or Treat street fights.
Since losing their tag team championships though, Gallows and Anderson have been even more intense with Enzo and Big Cass the duo stepping up to stand in their way. The former champs have one goal: regaining their titles and plan to make Enzo and Cass an example to the whole division of why they are still Raw's best team.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
Both these teams have been in the title scene before, but they are likely to be left outside until The Hardy Boyz lose the championships. At best, this could be a good match, but it most likely will just serve to remind fans that these teams are around until they become relevant again.
As talented as both these teams are, they have fallen into a holding pattern as opponents with the same pattern to their matches each time. As a throwaway bout on the Kickoff, it is unlikely the teams take the time to map out a new style to their matches to make this memorable.
Predicted Result: Gallows and Anderson recently gained a victory over Enzo and Cass, and WWE likely has no big plans for either duo immediately. Thus, the 50/50 booking here signals that the faces will take the win this time around. Enzo and Cass steal a victory.
Bold Prediction: This will be a match for the Raw Tag Team Championships on a Raw PPV during the fall.
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
Story So Far
The King of the Cruiserweights has run roughshod over the cruiserweight division since returning from injury in December, but, as his confidence has grown, so has his arrogance. Neville finally picked a fight with the wrong Superstar when he mocked and berated Austin Aries who decided it was time to return to the ring.
While Neville escaped 'Mania with his title in a match against Aries, Aries has seemed to have Neville's number at every turn, forcing the champion to recruit TJ Perkins to his side as backup. This may be Aries' last shot at Neville's gold, so he will bring his all even if he has to contend with Perkins as well.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
The future of the cruiserweight division will be determined by this match as Aries could very well fall into obscurity with a loss. While Neville could continue to excel without the championship, the division has relied on him to elevate the talent and storylines to the level of the rest of Raw. Whoever wins will have to continue to raise the expectations for a division which is floundering.
The match between Neville and Aries at 'Mania was forced to go on first, tempering the energy of the contest. This time, they should have a hot crowd behind them and more familiarity with one another's style. Even with many bigger matches on the card, this could easily steal the show.
Predicted Result: Unless WWE wants to extend this feud for another month, this will be the last match between these two, and Neville will take the victory as his heel reigns is still going strong. WWE has been known to flip the title on a whim, but it just seems unnecessary right now. Neville retains his championship with a timely distraction from TJP.
Bold Prediction: Kalisto will be the wrestler to finally dethrone Neville.
The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (Raw Tag Team Championships)
Story So Far
The Hardy Boyz have returned to WWE in a shocking WrestleMania moment that changed the complexion of Raw's tag team division. Since winning a ladder match to become Raw tag team champions, the veteran duo has dominated everyone in their path, both impressive despite their age.
Since Sheamus and Cesaro earned a title match against The Hardy Boyz, they have been baffled by the duo, unable to defeat either man individually despite their confidence in themselves. The former champions have barely held it together against the champions, and there is no telling what would happen if they lost again to The Hardy Boyz at Payback.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
This will be the biggest test match for The Hardy Boyz to date who have shown their age at times in their first month back in WWE. If this match is as good as it could be given the talent involved, this will not only help solidify the new run of the veterans but elevate the tag team division in need of a fresh spotlight.
Sheamus and Cesaro are almost guaranteed to put on a show every time out especially on a bigger stage. The duo should be able to help Jeff and Matt Hardy even if they continue to look a bit slow. Matt and Jeff are entertainers who know how to step it up when it matters most.
Predicted Result: The Hardy Boyz may be the most popular act on Raw right now. Even if WWE does not plan for them to work in the underutlized tag division long, they will not lose their first high-profile title defense. More likely, this match will be used to turn Sheamus and Cesaro heel as has been hinted at. The Hardy Boyz retain in decisive fashion, causing Sheamus and Cesaro to turn on them.
Bold Prediction: Jeff vs. Matt will be a headline feud at WrestleMania 34 with the two breaking up before Summerslam.
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
Story So Far
Seth Rollins has done much in a short time in WWE, but he looks back at much of it with regret now that he has seen through the duplicitous nature of his former mentor Triple H. This frustration came to the forefront the night after the Royal Rumble when Triple H introduced Samoa Joe who brutalized Rollins.
The attack put Rollins on the shelf with a knee injury that might have cost him a second WrestleMania appearance in a row, but Rollins healed up and defeated HHH at 'Mania in a non-sanctioned match. Now he turns his attention to the man that broke him, HHH's Destroyer, who is ready to cripple Rollins again for the sake of his fallen mentor.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
While most of this show is ending rivalries, this is a feud that could very well build up to a headlining PPV match down the line. Rollins and Joe are both credible enough talent that they could hold the Universal Championship before the end of the year. Thus this feud is a huge part of Raw with its quality and result affecting the show for the rest of the year at the least.
Despite being a veteran of his craft, Samoa Joe has not had a showstealing performance since debuting. That could change against Rollins who should match up extremely well with the intense Samoan. In fact, this should be a telling showcase of Joe's potential as a main event star in the next couple years. This is the front-runner to steal the show.
Predicted Result: Joe has not been pinned or submitted in a singles match since debuting on the main roster though he has still lost multiple matches. He will likely eventually lose to Rollins, but this feud has potential to last into the summer. The best way to keep the rivalry going is for Rollins to lose by nefarious means. Samoa Joe gains victory after a ref bump allows him to brutalize Rollins illegally.
Bold Prediction: Rollins will headline a PPV this year vs. WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar.
Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship)
Story So Far
While a fan at heart, Bayley has proven herself as a true competitor since day one in WWE, adding her greatest achievements yet when she won the Raw Women's Championship and ended Charlotte Flair's unprecedented PPV streak. Still, some wrestlers disrespect Bayley for her love of the business including Raw's latest addition Alexa Bliss.
The two-time SmackDown women's champion dominated SmackDown Live at nearly the level of Charlotte over the past five months. Most might be frightened of the proposition of trading places with the most dominant woman in recent memory, but Bliss quickly earned a title shot against Bayley and has shown no less than complete confidence in her chances at Payback.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
Bayley and Bliss both are top female performers with a glaring weakness that should continue to improve. This match likely will not be their last or best encounter as Bliss can still improve in the ring while Bayley has work to do to consistently develop her character. The two are not only great talents but also perfect foils as characters.
This match will help determine how far along both are as performers. Bayley has rarely missed a step in the ring and could give Bliss her best match to date, but this will likely be a step down from Bayley's clashes with Charlotte who has already taken the steps forward in the ring that Bliss is missing. If this match steals the show, it could actually change the plans for the division going forward.
Predicted Result: Bliss should be a major player on Raw for the next year, but there is one overarching story that should continue to be protected: Bayley vs. Banks. Until The Boss turns heel in jealousy, Bayley should retain the championship against all-comers. Bayley avoids Bliss's best cheap tactics and takes the win.
Bold Prediction: Until Banks turns on Bayley to set up a title match at Summerslam, Banks vs. Bliss and Bayley vs. Nia Jax will be Raw's top female feuds.
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho (United States Championship)
Story So Far
Some might say that Kevin Owens fell backward into his Universal Championship reign, winning the title because Triple H did not want to see Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns win the gold. KO realized this, and he decided to recruit some help to make sure he stayed champion, playing on the emotions of Chris Jericho who he called his best friend.
When Jericho overstepped his bounds by giving Goldberg a title shot against Owens' wishes, KO revealed his true nature, destroying the WWE legend. When Jericho tried to gain his revenge at 'Mania, KO won thanks to just one finger, leaving many to wonder if Owens can survive the wrath of Jericho a second time.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
The feud between KO and Jericho goes back eight months when Owens and Jericho became a true tag team which gives this match a longevity unmatched by any other bout on this card. With that history, this should be one of the biggest matches of Owens' career to date with both men bringing the best they have to the table.
Jericho is far past his prime in the ring, but he has grown better as a pure performer. This should be a well-mapped spectacle playing on a long wrestling history. KO is one of the best right now in the ring, and Jericho already showed he matches up well with Owens once at 'Mania. If this is Jericho's last match for a while, everyone will struggle to follow it.
Predicted Result: Despite this being a major match on the card, the result is obvious. SmackDown needs a top heel like Owens mocking the roster and beginning a feud with AJ Styles while Jericho is set to take a break from WWE to tour with Fozzy. KO proves his championship pedigree with an impressive victory.
Bold Prediction: Jericho's next return will be the beginning of his last run in WWE, ending shortly before being named the headliner of a WWE Hall of Fame class.
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors)
Story So Far
Bray Wyatt has always had an inclination toward the most violent WWE Superstars with Randy Orton his latest target. Wyatt hoped to turn Orton to his side, and he believed he had succeeded when Orton agreed to join The Wyatt Family. Orton helped the stable win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and nearly helped Wyatt win the Royal Rumble before winning himself after Wyatt was eliminated.
Wyatt won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, and Orton responded with an apparent showcase of true loyalty, agreeing not to challenge Wyatt at 'Mania. For this, Wyatt offered Orton the keys to the sanctuary, allowing free reign on The Wyatt Compound.
This was Wyatt's one big mistake as Orton used this opening to desecrate the home of Sister Abigail and gain power over Wyatt which he used to steal the championship at 'Mania. Now Wyatt only cares about one thing, Orton's complete destruction, in a new type of match: House of Horrors.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
Wyatt and Orton have been split up so that both can become major parts of the WWE brands on their own which makes this last chapter feel less important than it should. Still, a win for Wyatt could rewrite his legacy in WWE, making clear he is good enough to stand next to the current WWE champion even if he does not have the title any longer.
Orton and Wyatt have not been a good pair, showing little chemistry in their multiple top-billed matches. No one knows exactly what a House of Horrors match will entail though it likely can only aid the duo whose matches have been dull at best. If this match is as fascinatingly bizarre as the name entails, it should leave a lasting impression.
Predicted Result: By not putting the WWE Championship on the line in this match, Wyatt's victory is now possible, and the House of Horrors match should be his specialty contest. However, Orton is still WWE champion meaning WWE will want to protect him while Wyatt has rarely been won at the end of rivalries. Orton proves his dominance over Wyatt's mind games and ends this feud with a win.
Bold Prediction: Wyatt will win the WWE Intercontinental Champion by year's end.
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Story So Far
When Braun Strowman arrived in WWE, everyone could see he was a monster, but no one could fathom the level of destruction he would bring. Roman Reigns was the man to truly unleash the monster as he disrespected the Monster Among Men ahead of the Royal Rumble, causing Strowman to interfere in Reigns' title match at the Rumble.
Reigns further prodded at the beast when he barely pulled out a victory at WWE Fastlane which Strowman would call a fluke. To prove his point, Strowman has made it his mission to destroy everyone in his path, particularly taking glee in nearly ending Reigns' career in a vicious attack a few weeks back. Now Reigns will look for revenge in one more clash of these explosive rivals.
Potential Consequences and Likelihood to Steal the Show
No match will help define the main event scene of Raw going forward more than Reigns vs. Strowman, who are the top contenders to the WWE Universal Championship. If Lesnar returns to WWE before Extreme Rules, the winner of this match would be the man to challenge The Beast Incarnate with Strowman still looking like the lesser man after his loss at Fastlane.
These two had a surprisingly great match at Fastlane that was intense and physical with it possible they could top it this time around with the extra build up. The feud has been well executed with Strowman's ambulance tip a moment that could live on in WWE history. Even without a title on the line, this should be a worthy main event.
Predicted Result: Betting against Reigns in a match is usually foolhardy, but WWE has put so much momentum behind Strowman this past month. Having him lose both his matches against Reigns would make a future clash with Lesnar harder to sell. Reigns can take a loss especially selling his injuries from Strowman's assault. Strowman barely takes the win over Reigns whose body gives out on him.
Bold Prediction: Lesnar's first match as WWE universal champion will be at Bad Blood vs. Strowman while Reigns begins a feud with Samoa Joe.