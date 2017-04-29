WWE Payback 2017: Predictions for Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss and Top Stars

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens will enter WWE Payback 2017 with the chance to not only keep hold of the United States Championship but to oust his former best friend from the Raw stage.

For both Owens and Alexa Bliss, gold will be at stake when they compete at Sunday's pay-per-view. KO, though, will step into the ring as the favorite. Bliss, meanwhile, is a newcomer to the red brand and isn't going to rule the women's division just yet.

Owens is likely to steal the show. Bliss is sure to make her mark in San Jose, California, too.

What of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt? What awaits those warriors from Raw at Payback?

The following is a look at that very question, projecting how the night will unfold for those Superstars on Sunday.