WWE Payback 2017: Full Predictions for Each Champion at Raw PPV Event

The absence of Brock Lesnar from the card at WWE Payback means that the rest of Raw's champions have an opportunity to step into the limelight at Sunday's show.
The fact the dust is still settling from WrestleMania 33 and the Superstar Shake-up means that the midcard title traded to Raw is not defended at Payback, while instead SmackDown Live's United States Championship is on the card.
Four titles will be on the line, including what should be a fantastic Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley.
But who will be the winners on the night? Here's a look at some predictions for how all the champions slated to compete on the night will fare.
Neville vs. Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
Will Neville's new alignment with a recently turned heel TJ Perkins help him tighten his grip on WWE's Cruiserweight Championship?
It's been a strong run from Neville with the belt so far, but it's fair to say his second meeting with Austin Aries could prove to be his toughest test yet.
They had a great bout at WrestleMania, which really should have been on the main show if WWE remains serious about the cruiserweights being an important part of WWE's programming.
And this contest should be no different—except perhaps the result.
Aries has been a fine addition to the division, and he deserves a run with the championship. Seeing Neville turn into the hunter will only strengthen his character's development, too.
Winner: Austin Aries
The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Raw Tag Team Championships)
Raw's tag team division took a major twist at WrestleMania 33 when The Hardy Boyz returned and won the titles on their first night back with the company.
Their first major feud, however, has come as somewhat of a surprise. Rather than a traditional babyface/heel dynamic, WWE has opted to pit The Hardy Boyz against another babyface side, Sheamus and Cesaro.
Can Raw's odd couple provide enough of a challenge to usurp Matt and Jeff and become the new kings of Monday nights in the tag division?
In truth, probably not. It feels like there is a more pertinent storyline brewing for Sheamus and Cesaro, to perhaps split and feud against one another in the weeks moving forward.
And The Hardy Boyz should be feuding with a big team like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before they drop the straps.
Winners: The Hardy Boyz
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
With no Universal Championship match on the agenda at Payback, WWE would be wise to push Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss as the big championship bout of the whole show.
Bliss has made quite the impact since arriving on Raw, so much so that she was immediately thrust into contention for the Raw Women's Championship within a matter of weeks.
She almost stole the limelight completely during her time on SmackDown, and has quickly grown into one of WWE's most important female competitors on either show.
But is now the right time for Bayley to relinquish the title? A feud with Sasha Banks seems logical and somewhat inevitable at some point down the line, and it would make sense for it to be for the title.
But Bliss shouldn't be kept out of the title picture for too long. In fact, this could be the right time to give her the championship.
Winner: Alexa Bliss
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (United States Championship)
It may only be the early stages since WWE's Superstar Shake-up, but Kevin Owens' trade to SmackDown Live looks like being one of the smartest pieces of business across the board.
There is tentative optimism that Owens' open challenges could become a regular thing, much like John Cena did with the belt a couple of years ago.
And with an opening in the market for someone to steal the limelight on the blue brand, Owens could become a much bigger star than he is on the WWE landscape.
So in that sense, his retaining the United States Championship during his match with Chris Jericho at Payback is one of the more obvious booking decisions for this pay-per-view.
Jericho is almost certain to take some time off soon, so pinning the belt on him makes little sense.
Winner: Kevin Owens