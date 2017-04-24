WWE Payback 2017: Full Predictions for Each Champion at Raw PPV Event

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The absence of Brock Lesnar from the card at WWE Payback means that the rest of Raw's champions have an opportunity to step into the limelight at Sunday's show.

The fact the dust is still settling from WrestleMania 33 and the Superstar Shake-up means that the midcard title traded to Raw is not defended at Payback, while instead SmackDown Live's United States Championship is on the card.

Four titles will be on the line, including what should be a fantastic Raw Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bayley.

But who will be the winners on the night? Here's a look at some predictions for how all the champions slated to compete on the night will fare.