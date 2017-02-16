Sorting out NBA Rumors a Week Before the Trade Deadline

4 of 9

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"I'm just trying to focus on playing basketball," Jahlil Okafor explained after a Wednesday shootaround, per ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman. "It's really difficult with all the rumors, not knowing if I'll be here tomorrow. But I know I'm playing tonight and that's what I'm focusing on."

The Philadelphia 76ers held Okafor out of the lineup and prevented him from traveling with the team for a game against the Charlotte Hornets, allegedly trying to drum up his trade value. But that didn't work, so he's back with the Sixers and preparing for a contest against the Boston Celtics.



"The shelving of Okafor was likely meant to flush out the best offers around the league, sources speculate," Kevin O'Connor wrote for The Ringer. "It's not uncommon for teams to use leaks to stir interest. The Nuggets and Blazers weren't pursuing Okafor. The Bulls likely aren't either. No one is buying what Bryan Colangelo is selling: a one-dimensional center who can't defend, rebound, or pass on a roster loaded with big men."

If the Sixers are going to deal Okafor, their best bet will be the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers should be out after their Mason Plumlee-for-Jusuf Nurkic swap. The Chicago Bulls don't need more pieces in the frontcourt. And the Pelicans are still searching for their center, per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowksi.



But finding the right deal remains tough.

Okafor has been atrocious during his NBA career, even though he was the No. 3 pick just under two years ago. Squaring away the investment in his future with the actual production makes it inordinately difficult for Philadelphia to lower the asking price to a reasonable level.