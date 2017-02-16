Free Trade: NBA Deals That Could Jolt the Playoff Race

1 of 8

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Part of what makes the NBA trade deadline so special is the party right before it. Speculation swirls. Conspiracy theories run amuck. Reports, many of them conflicting, are dispersed in excess and in real-time.

Through it all, the most responsible hoops heads are left asking: How can I contribute to this glorious state of chaos?

And in this case, the answer is: By firing up the Trade Machine and messing with the rosters of playoff hopefuls.

To keep things fresh, Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal is proposing seven deals to yours truly, who will then talk us all through these packages. Having been given a license to render verdicts (that I printed and laminated myself), I'll decide whether each trade earns the go-ahead signal. If it does, that's great; Mr. Fromal will get to keep his job. If not, we'll try reworking the deal accordingly.

Not every involved party will be chasing a postseason berth. But at least one side of every trade will directly impact a squad that's angling to play beyond mid-April.