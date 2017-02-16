Free Trade: NBA Deals That Could Jolt the Playoff Race
Part of what makes the NBA trade deadline so special is the party right before it. Speculation swirls. Conspiracy theories run amuck. Reports, many of them conflicting, are dispersed in excess and in real-time.
Through it all, the most responsible hoops heads are left asking: How can I contribute to this glorious state of chaos?
And in this case, the answer is: By firing up the Trade Machine and messing with the rosters of playoff hopefuls.
To keep things fresh, Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal is proposing seven deals to yours truly, who will then talk us all through these packages. Having been given a license to render verdicts (that I printed and laminated myself), I'll decide whether each trade earns the go-ahead signal. If it does, that's great; Mr. Fromal will get to keep his job. If not, we'll try reworking the deal accordingly.
Not every involved party will be chasing a postseason berth. But at least one side of every trade will directly impact a squad that's angling to play beyond mid-April.
Wizards Give Bench a (Sorely-Needed) Boost
Atlanta Hawks Receive: SG/SF Danuel House, SF/PF Andrew Nicholson, 2017 second-round pick, 2018 second-round pick
Washington Wizards Receive: SG/SF Thabo Sefolosha, PF Mike Scott
No team is hotter than the Wizards. They are 20-5 since Christmas, with a top-five offense and top-three defense that equal a net rating (plus-8.1) matched only by the Golden State Warriors (plus-12.3) and San Antonio Spurs (plus-9.9).
Depth is the one glaring concern Washington continues to have during this stretch. Head coach Scott Brooks depends on his starters too much, an issue only partially addressed by the existence of Kelly Oubre Jr. and the return of Ian Mahinmi.
The Wizards' reserves have been dead even when on the floor through the team's surge, but the Minnesota Timberwolves, coached by the rest-averse Tom Thibodeau, are the lone squad turning to its second-stringers less.
Getting Thabo Sefolosha without giving up a first-rounder is a huge win. Though he's currently dealing with a groin injury, the 32-year-old is a tried-and-true defensive stopper who adds considerable depth to a shallow rotation.
Tony Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are the only non-bigs who have saved more points on the less glamorous end, according to NBA Math—and that's with Sefolosha missing one-fifth of the season. Place him beside John Wall, and those defensive stands will be paired with a barrage of corner triples that boost his 32.9 percent three-point clip.
Sefolosha was being shopped by the Hawks before they put the kibosh on a January fire sale, per ESPN.com's Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst. Even if they're content wasting away in the middle, the raise Sefolosha is due this summer should scare them enough to take a flyer on Andrew Nicholson's cheapo deal and a second-round filler.
Verdict: Thumbs up!
Thunder Finally Find Shooters for Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: SF/PF Omri Casspi, SG Ben McLemore, 2018 second-round pick
Sacramento Kings Receive: PG Cameron Payne, SG/SF Anthony Morrow
Can Oklahoma City get Russell Westbrook some NBA-level shooters already?
The Thunder are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the worst three-point success rate in the league (31.8 percent). They manufacture as many wide-open threebies as the Warriors (12), but their 31.9 percent conversion mark on those attempts ranks dead last.
Oklahoma City was dangling Cameron Payne in proposals for Rudy Gay as of late December to help address this issue, according to The Vertical's Chris Mannix. Gay's season-ending Achilles injury ruins that idea, but Omri Casspi and Ben McLemore make for a nice backup plan.
McLemore is shooting a career-best 36.3 percent from beyond the arc for a Kings team that doesn't engineer many high-quality looks. That number climbs to 37.8 percent in spot-up situations and rises yet again to 39.5 percent when he's left wide open.
Casspi represents a risk since he hasn't played since Jan. 13 while dealing with a calf injury. But he's due back after the All-Star break, per CSN Bay Area's James Ham, and shooting 47.6 percent on catch-and-shoot three-balls.
Sacramento doesn't yet have its point guard of the future and could use an electric lottery prospect such as Payne. Landing him is worth losing two expiring contracts its not going to retain anyway—in fact, with Casspi's injury looming, it might even take a bit more for Oklahoma City to bite.
The Kings need only first realize their obsession with securing the Western Conference's No. 8 seed is futile.
Verdict: Let's Tinker.
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: PG Darren Collison, SF/PF Omri Casspi, SG Ben McLemore
Sacramento Kings Receive: PG Cameron Payne, SG/SF Anthony Morrow, 2019 second-round pick
3-Team Megabuster
Chicago Bulls Receive: SG Malik Beasley, PF Kenneth Faried, SG/SF K.J. McDaniels, PG Emmanuel Mudiay, 2017 unprotected first-round pick (via Denver), 2018 lottery-protected first-round pick (via Houston)
Denver Nuggets Receive: SG/SF Corey Brewer, SG/SF Jimmy Butler, PG Michael Carter-Williams
Houston Rockets Receive: PG Isaiah Canaan, SF/PF Wilson Chandler
Depending on the day, Jimmy Butler is either available or unavailable, expendable or untouchable. At this minute, according to Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler, Chicago isn't moving him:
The consensus on both Butler and George is that neither team, Chicago nor Indiana, would actually consider a serious offer at this point, mainly because moving either player would require an open roster spot to consummate and neither team really has one. Compound that with the notion that neither the Bulls nor the Pacers would concede their season now for a deal they could easily revisit in the offseason after whatever playoff run their respective teams have.
Opening additional roster spots to make room for the assets they acquire in any Butler deal is something the Bulls can worry about in subsequent trades (spoiler alert!). If the Nuggets and Rockets bring this framework to the table, they have to at least think about it.
Chicago nabs its possible franchise point guard in Emmanuel Mudiay. He hasn't been great through his first 1.5 seasons, but he's best suited within an offense that doesn't run things through Nikola Jokic.
Kenneth Faried is affordable and peppy insurance for Taj Gibson's and Nikola Mirotic's (restricted) scheduled forays into free agency. K.J. McDaniels still has tantalizing potential on the defensive end, while Malik Beasley has a Robert Covington-meets-Danny Green ceiling. Snagging extra first-rounders in consecutive drafts is a solid way to break ground on a rebuild.
Reuniting Wilson Chandler with Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is almost unfair. He is a stark upgrade over Corey Brewer, lets Houston get more creative on defense and won't hit free agency until 2018 (player option).
Sticking Butler in Denver legitimizes the Nuggets' postseason bid. They need to absorb Michael Carter-Williams and Brewer, but that's the price you pay for a top-15 player who, unlike the rest of your roster, knows how to wall off dribble penetration.
Losing Mudiay is sneaky hard here, albeit not detrimental. The Nuggets have Jameer Nelson, Jokic remains their offensive focal point and the committee of Will Barton, Danilo Gallinari, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Butler can pitch in on the playmaking front.
Verdict: Green light. But if the Bulls insist on getting Harris instead of Beasley, or Murray instead of Mudiay, the Nuggets should oblige.
Chicago's Teardown Soldiers Onward
Boston Celtics Receive: PF/C Taj Gibson, SF Doug McDermott
Chicago Bulls Receive: PF Amir Johnson, SG/SF James Young, 2019 lottery-protected first-round pick (via Clippers), 2017 second-round pick (via Minnesota Timberwolves)
The Boston Celtics are in the market for a big man, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania—they just don't want to give up much in return. We know this because, per CelticsBlog's Jared Weiss, they weren't willing to send the Orlando Magic a first-round pick and Terry Rozier in a trade for Serge Ibaka. Shocker.
Gibson meshes with the Celtics' plan to preserve cap space and assets ahead of the offseason while adding frontline toughness. His $9 million salary comes off the books at year's end, and he's posting a higher defensive rebounding rate (19.2) than any Celtics player not named Kelly Olynyk.
Plop him next to Al Horford, and Boston still won't want for space. The two can swap defensive assignments on a whim, and Gibson has been more than willing to come off the bench for winning teams in the past.
Chicago shouldn't take issue with offloading Gibson after sending Butler to Denver in this universe. He'll command an offseason raise that has no place on the ledger of a rebuilding squad, and the platoon of Robin Lopez, Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio (restricted) and Faried renders him expendable.
Doug McDermott is already on the chopping block, according to Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto. The Celtics can develop him as a spot-up shooter and mask his defensive warts in ways the Bulls cannot.
Amir Johnson and James Young immediately become buyout or to-be-waived candidates in Chicago. Ditto for Rajon Rondo. The Bulls gain two extra players after dealing Butler and Gibson, and they don't have room for all of them.
This deal specifically isn't about the players. It's about getting first- and second-round goodies for a flight risk (Gibson) and a youngster who has peaked within Chicago's clunky offense (McDermott).
Verdict: This should definitely happen. The Bulls should also try doing what the Magic couldn't and coax the Celtics into including Rozier rather than Young.
Clippers Get Their Guy—No, Not Melo
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: SF P.J. Tucker
Phoenix Suns Receive: PF/C Brice Johnson, SF Paul Pierce (to be waived), 2019 second-round pick
And finally, the Clippers get their guy. No, not that guy. The other guy.
Los Angeles offered Phoenix a second-round pick for P.J. Tucker back in January, according to ESPN.com's Marc Stein. And now that Carmelo Anthony is determined to outlast Phil Jackson in New York, per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, it makes sense to revisit this framework.
Frontcourt depth beyond Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan remains the Clippers' greatest pitfall. Their second-unit forwards place 27th in defensive efficiency, and they're still more reliant on Luc Mbah a Moute and Marreese Speights than Wesley Johnson.
Sources told Stein the Suns are holding out for first-round compensation in any Tucker deal, but they'll have to sell lower. He is on an expiring contract and, at 31, doesn't fit into the grand scheme for a franchise juggling the urge to chase wins with the need to rebuild.
Brice Johnson is a nice supplement to a first-round pick. He was selected 25th overall in last June's draft and will be only 23 when next season tips off. But back injuries have prevented him from making his NBA debut, and he's an odd fit when Phoenix already employs Dragan Bender, Tyson Chandler, Marquese Chriss and soon-to-be restricted free agent Alex Len.
Clippers coach-president Doc Rivers also won't essentially force Paul Pierce into retirement before the season ends when the return is Tucker. Constructing an offer around Johnson is the more logical play.
Verdict: Close, but it needs a tweak.
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: SF P.J. Tucker
Phoenix Suns Receive: SF/PF Wesley Johnson, 2019 second-round pick
Indiana and New Orleans Reshuffle
Indiana Pacers Receive: C Alexis Ajinca, SG/SF Tyreke Evans, 2018 lottery-protected first-round pick, 2017 second-round pick (via Philadelphia 76ers)
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: C Al Jefferson, SF/PF C.J. Miles, 2018 second-round pick
New Orleans' unending—and slightly odd—quest to limit Anthony Davis' exposure to opposing centers is pulling them in many different directions.
First, the Pelicans were drawn to Jahlil Okafor, the odd man out of the Philadelphia 76ers' frontcourt pileup, per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Then, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders brought word they were talking to the Brooklyn Nets about Brook Lopez.
Neither of those options is particularly ideal. Okafor is a project on both sides of the court, and the Pelicans shouldn't be forfeiting a first-round pick for his services unless they're also dumping Omer Asik's contract. Lopez has unlocked his inner unicorn under head coach Kenny Atkinson, but Brooklyn wants two first-rounders to complete his extradition, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.
Al Jefferson is like a souped-up Okafor. He is a great passer, can face up to the basket and plays more defense than Philly's fledgling. At 32, he doesn't fit New Orleans' timeline, but the final season of the three-year, $30 million deal he signed with Indiana last summer is non-guaranteed. Oh, and he's available, per HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.
Picking up C.J. Miles gives the Pelicans a combo wing who spaces the floor and can survive on defense. He shimmies between either forward spot, and his 42.1 percent clip on catch-and-shoot threes is a big bump for an offense that ranks 19th in long-range accuracy.
Indiana's motivation here is simple: Grab a first-round pick and salary-cap relief for a flight risk in Miles (player option) and an aging post-up brute in Jefferson who isn't having a profound enough impact on the bench.
Verdict: This one's good to go.
Lakers, Magic and Pistons Get Busy...and Maybe Weird
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG/SF Mario Hezonja, PG/SG Lou Williams
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: PG D.J. Augustin, 2017 lottery-protected first-round pick (via Toronto Raptors or Clippers)
Orlando Magic Receive: SG Darrun Hillard, PG Reggie Jackson
Pistons head coach and president Stan Van Gundy is both an optimist and a realist. He won't give up on his sub-.500 troops, but he acknowledges there's a core dilemma.
"Reggie [Jackson] came back," he told ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, "and we've struggled ever since."
These struggles have led the Pistons to gauge Jackson's trade market, per Lowe. And while the Magic have Elfrid Payton on the docket, head coach Frank Vogel has relegated him to bench duty...again...this time in favor of C.J. Watson.
Orlando continues to operate under the guise that its rebuild is nearing an end point. Acquiring Jackson—who is 26 and has three seasons left on a five-year deal that was inked before the salary-cap explosion—fits with this (hopelessly flawed) approach.
Lou Williams profiles as a noticeable upgrade in Detroit. He will cede starting status to Ish Smith but is no stranger to coming off the bench. And he's draining more of his catch-and-shoot threes (38.9 percent) than Jackson (36.4 percent)—a monstrous plus for a Detroit offense consisting of so much ball-dominant talent.
Mario Hezonja looks out of place in Orlando with Terrence Ross arriving as part of the Ibaka trade. He's more valuable to the Pistons, who need to cut salary in advance of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's max deal.
There's little the Lakers need to think about. Collecting a first-round pick aides the rebuilding cause, and shedding Williams' ridiculous offensive output increases their chances of retaining this year's top-three protected draft pick.
Still, this deal needs some finagling. The Magic shouldn't be parting with a first-rounder, however late, when they're not sure if the latest pivot will pan out. Dealing Payton instead of that Clippers or Raptors pick is a better move.
Verdict: Let's Get Weirder
Detroit Pistons Receive: SG/SF Mario Hezonja, PG Elfrid Payton, PG/SG Lou Williams
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: PG D.J. Augustin, 2018 lottery-protected first-round pick (via Detroit)
Orlando Magic Receive: SG/SF Reggie Bullock, PG Reggie Jackson, PG Beno Udrih, 2018 second-round pick (via Detroit)
Dan Favale (@danfavale) and Adam Fromal (@fromal09) cover the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow them on Twitter, and listen to their Hardwood Knocks podcast co-hosted by B/R's Andrew Bailey.
Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com or NBA.com and accurate leading into games on Feb. 15. Draft-pick information via RealGM.
