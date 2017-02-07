Pierre Garcon: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Free-Agent WR

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Despite posting a 1,000-yard season and acting as a safety valve for Kirk Cousins in 2016, Pierre Garcon is yet to be contacted by Washington regarding a new contract.

Garcon, Washington Yet To Talk New Deal

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Brian McNally of CBS DC reported the team has not discussed a new deal with either Garcon or DeSean Jackson, who are both set to hit free agency in March.

Garcon, 30, has spent the last five seasons in Washington. He recorded 79 receptions for 1,043 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, leading all Washington pass-catchers in the first two categories. It was his second 1,000-yard campaign since coming over from the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

McNally reported there is an "internal disagreement" in Washington about whether to prioritize retaining Garcon or Jackson. The latter remains a dangerous downfield target who requires constant attention on the outside and opens things up for Cousins in the middle, even when Jackson is not involved with the play.

Jackson is also famously moody, and McNally noted his habit of missing offseason workouts rankles some in the building. Jackson told reporters in December he was looking forward to testing the free-agent market, so Garcon might be the easier (read: cheaper) target.

Garcon, for his part, is something of a polar opposite to Jackson. A reliable chain-mover who hasn't missed a game since 2012, Garcon is the definition of reliability. He's recorded at least 750 receiving yards in seven of the last eight seasons and has at least 68 receptions each of the last four years.

"I definitely want to be in Washington," Garcon told 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier in January. "I'm already living there. And I definitely want people to stop thinking that I'm a possession receiver because they gave me a job to do. That doesn't mean I can't go deep and I can't run fast, because I ran fast and went deep this year more than I probably ever did."

Pro Football Focus ranked Garcon as the eighth-best receiver in football this past season, highlighting his all-around skill set. Given his relative underratedness, it might behoove Washington to stick with Garcon over Jackson—a player whose speed-heavy skill set will decline in his 30s.