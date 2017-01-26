B/R CFB 150: Top 150 Overall Players

13 of 34

40. Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 76 tackles (7.5 for loss), one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, four pass breakups, one QB hurry

Adams wrapped up a stellar three-year career in Baton Rouge by notching six tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup in LSU's Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl victory over Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals. At 6'1", 213 pounds, he is the prototypical big safety—a hard hitter with quick hips who can cover the best wide receivers in the country.

39. DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 68 tackles (21.5 for loss), 16 sacks, one fumble return, two pass breakups, four QB hurries, three forced fumbles, one blocked kick

Florida State has yet to update Walker's online bio to reflect what he did during the 2016 season, but when it does, it could just take the first line of the 2015 paragraph—which includes "put together his finest season as a Seminole"—and duplicate it because it still applies. The 6'4", 280-pounder managed to outperform his breakout junior campaign by ranking second nationally in sacks and tying for sixth in tackles for loss. His 26.5 sacks the last two years are the most in FBS.

38. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 39 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions

His box-score numbers aren't impressive, but when quarterbacks aren't throwing at Jones, it doesn't matter. He established himself as the most feared member of Washington's elite secondary. During the opening half of the season, he was the definition of a lockdown corner. Then, Cal and Washington State tested Jones, yet he ceded a single big play and zero touchdowns.

37. Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 61 tackles (12 for loss), nine sacks, one fumble return, two pass breakups, 10 QB hurries, two forced fumbles

The defensive line at Missouri has been a breeding ground for NFL talent the past decade, and Harris may end up being the next great player from that group. The Tigers allowed 31.5 points per game this past season, nearly double its rate of 16.2 the year before, yet the 6'3", 260-pound Harris wasn't the reason for that decline. He led the team in sacks and tackles for loss for the second consecutive season while registering more than 30 quarterback pressures for a second year in a row, per Pro Football Focus.

36. J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 233-of-379, 2,555 yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions; 205 carries, 845 rushing yards, nine touchdowns

Barrett will return to Ohio State for his senior season, and the Buckeyes are lucky to have him. The Texas native is a perfect quarterback to run head coach Urban Meyer's offense. He didn't progress enough to land him in the Heisman mix in 2016, but with another year of eligibility left, he'll have one more chance to hone his skills, polish his passing game and lead OSU back to the peak of the college football world.

35. Budda Baker, S, Washington

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 71 tackles (10 for loss), three sacks, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one QB hurry

Baker was one of the biggest reasons Washington rejoined the college football elite, won the Pac-12 and made the College Football Playoff. The 192-pounder plays much bigger than his frame, lined up in the slot against some of the best athletes the Pac-12 had to offer and has the hops to leap out of the building.

34. Jake Browning, QB, Washington

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 243-of-391, 3,430 yards, 43 touchdowns, nine interceptions

Browning's sophomore campaign came to an end at the hands of the fearsome Alabama defense at the Peach Bowl. But don't let that take away from what he accomplished this year. He solidified himself as one of the best and most reliable quarterbacks in the sport and led his team back into the national spotlight and into the College Football Playoff.

33. Adoree' Jackson, CB/RS, USC

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 55 tackles, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups; 26 kickoff returns, 29.5-yard average, two TDs; 20 punt returns, 15.8-yard avg., two TDs

The winner of the Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, Jackson was honored for his reliable tackling as a cover man. But where he gained his most attention in 2016 and throughout his career was in special teams, where eight of his 16 career touchdowns were scored. That includes a game this past season against Notre Dame in which he scored on both punt and kickoff returns and also had a receiving TD.

32. Jabrill Peppers, LB/RS, Michigan

Class: Redshirt sophomore

2016 Stats: 71 tackles (15 for loss), 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble; 10 kickoff returns, 26.0-yard average; 21 punt returns, 14.8-yard avg., one TD; 167 rushing yards, three TDs

Peppers parlayed his ability to play almost any position on the field into an invite to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where he finished fifth. His bread and butter was on defense, where in his first season at linebacker, more than two-thirds of his tackles were of the solo variety, with Pro Football Focus logging 30 of those as resulting in offensive failures. In addition to his defensive efforts, Peppers tallied 740 all-purpose yards as a rusher, receiver and special teams returner.

31. T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 63 tackles (15.5 for loss), 11.5 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles

The name sounds familiar, but even if you didn't know ahead of time that T.J. Watt is the younger brother of NFL standout J.J. Watt, you'd see the resemblance in their play. This season, Watt broke through as one of the most impactful edge-rushers in the country and helped Wisconsin return to the Big Ten Championship Game while navigating one of the nation's toughest schedules.