B/R CFB 150: Top 21 Defensive Tackles

1 of 13

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the best players in the game, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David Kenyon, Brian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed down that list and sorted it by position. Today, Kenyon presents the top 21 defensive tackles.

Other CFB 150 Positions

Perhaps the most unappreciated players on the field, defensive tackles are often the most important pieces of a unit since run-stopping ability is paramount to a team's success. Pass-rush contributions are often a bonus, but it's also what separates the good from the great.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are predominantly centered on helping their teams succeed.