B/R CFB 150: Top 21 Defensive Tackles

21. Omarius Bryant, Western Kentucky

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 37 tackles (9.5 for loss; 3.0 sacks), 18 hurries

Throw on Western Kentucky film and odds are you're going to see Omarius Bryant being a nuisance. The powerful tackle rarely finished off the sack, but the sheer number of times he was in the quarterback's face cannot be ignored. Bryant, in his second season with the Hilltoppers, worked his way to a second-team All-Conference USA nod.

20. Woody Baron, Virginia Tech

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 56 tackles (18.5 for loss; 5.5 sacks), five hurries

During the middle of the season, Woody Baron compiled one of the nation's most impressive stretches. Unfortunately for him, only a select group of people realized what was happening. Between Oct. 15 and Nov. 12, the senior accumulated 13 tackles for loss en route to first-team All-ACC honors.

19. Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 65 tackles (13.5 for loss; 3.0 sacks), 10 hurries

Larry Ogunjobi is a gem of a defensive tackle. Hidden on the country's 105th overall defense, the senior routinely clogged running lanes. It's not a coincidence Charlotte soared to 35th nationally against the run. A first-team All-C-USA honoree, Ogunjobi notched his second straight 60-tackle season.

18. Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 27 tackles (1.5 for loss; 1.5 sacks)

A torn left ACL led to a medical redshirt for Eddie Vanderdoes in 2015. He returned to the field this season and regained his form as a top-notch run-defender. Although Vanderdoes' stats are nowhere close to "impressive" territory, his actual on-field performance fits the description. Vanderdoes declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

17. Steven Richardson, Minnesota

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 31 tackles (11 for loss; seven sacks), two hurries

Steven Richardson grabbed some headlines after racking up four tackles for loss against Colorado State. However, his top performance actually came in the season opener against Oregon State, which mustered just 89 yards on 34 rushing attempts. Richardson's output understandably never reached that ceiling again, but Minnesota enjoyed a high floor in his level of disruption.

16. Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 34 tackles (7.0 for loss; 1.5 sacks), five hurries

Michigan State's 3-9 season took a toll on Malik McDowell, who—as MLive's Kyle Austin notes—called it a hard year both personally and collectively. McDowell was basically the only threat on MSU's defensive line, subsequently receiving extra attention on almost every snap. Nevertheless, the junior made a constant impact outside of the box score.