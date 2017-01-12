B/R CFB 150: Top 25 Cornerbacks

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Class: Sophomore
2016 Stats: 20 tackles, eight interceptions, six PBU
It was a tale of two seasons for Tarvarus McFadden. Early in 2016, quarterbacks picked on him and tossed a few long touchdowns. "The first couple games were rough for him," teammate Marquez White said, per Andre C. Fernandez of the Miami Herald. "But we all saw the plays that he was getting beat on, and he was this close from making a game-changing play." McFadden responded and finished tied atop the country with eight interceptions.
Class: Junior
2016 Stats: 54 tackles, 10 PBU, five interceptions, one TD
When a non-power-conference program loses a first-round pick, that player is typically hard to replace. Howard Wilson, however, stepped in for William Jackson III and excelled. Quarterbacks seemed to target Wilson often, but he only surrendered touchdowns against SMU and Memphis. Wilson snagged five of Houston's seven total interceptions.
Class: Sophomore
2016 Stats: 36 tackles, five PBU, two interceptions, one TD
"Inconsistent" is too strong a word, but Marlon Humphrey's best games were really good and his bad moments were rather ugly. His worst showing came against Arkansas, ceding a touchdown to Keon Hatcher and a long reception to Cody Hollister. Conversely, Humphrey helped shut down USC's JuJu Smith-Schuster and locked up Texas A&M's impressive receiving corps.
Class: Junior
2016 Stats: 33 tackles, 17 PBU, three interceptions, one TD
Though completions to Rashard Fant's assignment could result in big gains, getting the ball past him was difficult. He defended the third-most passes in the country (20). Fant's propensity for allowing long completions knocked him down the rankings, but he was instrumental in Indiana's No. 23rd opponent quarterback rating (117.26).
Class: Sophomore
2016 Stats: 39 tackles, nine PBU, five interceptions
Jaire Alexander's good easily outweighed the bad. Charlotte, Florida State and Virginia, among others, threw touchdowns against the sophomore, but Alexander also picked off two passes on Clemson's Deshaun Watson and added another multi-interception outing. While giving up touchdowns can be a problem for Alexander, the Charlotte and FSU games were well in hand when his target scored.