B/R CFB 150: Top 25 Cornerbacks

Dylan Buell/Getty Images Ohio State boasts two of the nation's best cornerbacks in Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore. Where do they fall on the list?

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the game's best players, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David Kenyon, Brian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed down that list and sorted by position.

Here, Kenyon presents the top 25 cornerbacks.

While standouts at the position are most recognized for glamorous plays like interceptions, if quarterbacks aren't testing a corner, that's just as important. We've weighted coverage ability most heavily, though run support factored into the decisions.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills in college rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are centered on helping their teams succeed.

