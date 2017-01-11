B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Quarterbacks

« Prev
1 of 14
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Quarterbacks
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Clemson QB Deshaun Watson
3.1K
Reads
16
Comments

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the best players in college football, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David KenyonBrian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed down that list and sorted by position. Today, Sallee presents the top 27 quarterbacks.

The headliners are players who you know well, including Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville, two-time Heisman finalist and two-time national title game participant Deshaun Watson at Clemson and the electric Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma.

The following rankings are based primarily on each player's skills in college rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are primarily centered on helping their teams succeed.

Think we're missing someone, or don't agree with how we've ranked them? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College FB Newsletter

College Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.