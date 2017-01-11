B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Quarterbacks

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State 27

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 196-of-391, 2,423 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 195 carries, 1,375 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns

The post-Dak Prescott era at Mississippi State went just fine, thank you. After a battle lingered into the early stages of the season, Nick Fitzgerald solidified the starting spot by the end of September and posted the third-best rushing season by a quarterback in SEC history. The two players above him? Auburn's Cam Newton (1,473 yards in 2010) and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel (1,410 in 2012)—both of whom won the Heisman Trophy in their prolific rushing seasons.

Austin Allen, Arkansas 26

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 245-of-401, 3,430 yards, 25 touchdowns, 15 interceptions

Austin Allen had big shoes to fill while taking over for his brother (recently departed Arkansas starting quarterback Brandon Allen), and he did well. Behind an offensive line that looked like a sieve at times, Allen routinely stood tall in the pocket and delivered the ball on time and on the money to an underrated group of receivers.

Brett Rypien, Boise State 25

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 244-of-394, 3,646 yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Brett Rypien followed up a sensational freshman season in which he threw for 3,350 yards with an even better sophomore campaign. The nephew of former NFL star and Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien has the same traits as his uncle—a smart, efficient, downfield threat who makes big-time throws without putting his team at risk.

Drew Lock, Missouri 24

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 237-of-434, 3,399 yards, 23 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

Missouri's offense was a train wreck last year—one in which Drew Lock was forced into action a bit too early. Apparently he learned plenty as a freshman because he emerged as a star as a sophomore for the Tigers. With an unproven receiving corps and an offensive line that was hit or miss, Lock still managed to post a 3,000-yard season under first-year coordinator Josh Heupel. If this was his opening act, his best is likely yet to come.

Mike White, Western Kentucky 23

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 280-of-416, 4,363 yards, 37 touchdowns, seven interceptions

A second-team All-Conference USA selection, White's first season as the starting quarterback for the Hilltoppers was nothing short of spectacular. Operating Jeff Brohm's high-octane, air raid offense, White lit up opposing defenses all year long and led his program to the Boca Raton Bowl.

Greg Ward Jr., Houston 22

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 319-of-469, 3,557 yards, 22 touchdowns, 13 interceptions; 197 carries, 518 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns

Houston's season didn't go according to its College Football Playoff plan this year, but don't blame Greg Ward Jr. The senior quarterback got banged up early and still managed to fight his way through to post a stellar season and lead the Cougars to the Las Vegas Bowl. A dynamic dual-threat, Ward further proved that he's a perfect fit for former head coach Tom Herman's offense, and he should go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Houston history.

Davis Webb, California 21

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 382-of-620, 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions

Webb's long and winding college career came to a close in Berkeley, California, where he led the Cal Golden Bears as a graduate transfer. A perfect fit for former head coach Sonny Dykes' air raid system, Webb threw for under 300 yards just twice in 13 games and should be playing on Sundays in the future.