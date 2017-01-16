B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Tight Ends

B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Tight Ends
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the best players in the game, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David KenyonBrian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed that list down and sorted it by position. Today, Kenyon presents the top 16 tight ends.

Long receptions and touchdowns are the glamorous moments for the position, but tight ends typically play a significant part in run blocking and pass protection, too. While a player's all-around skill set was the main focus, respective roles affected how those were weighted.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are predominantly centered on helping their teams succeed.

   

Think we're missing someone or don't agree with how we've ranked them? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

