B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan 16

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 42 receptions, 560 yards, six touchdowns

Central Michigan stumbled down the stretch, but Tyler Conklin was a key reason the Chips secured bowl eligibility. During the wild road victory at Oklahoma State, he caught two touchdowns. And after Conklin's stunning one-handed score against Ohio in mid-November, Central locked up its sixth win. Though his blocking needs work, Conklin was a valuable receiving threat.

Mike Gesicki, Penn State 15

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 48 receptions, 679 yards, five touchdowns

Mike Gesicki made several highlight-worthy catches for Penn State in a surprising Big Ten championship season. He also stood out as a terribly inconsistent blocker. Yes, Gesicki had respectable cuts once in a while and one superb blitz pickup against Wisconsin, but Saquon Barkley's dynamic ability often bailed out his teammate. Still, Gesicki hit the 40-yard mark in 10 of 13 games and snatched a few impressive scores.

Trent Cowan, Idaho 14

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 48 receptions, 547 yards, six touchdowns

While fellow tight end Deon Watson accumulated more yards, Trent "Buck" Cowan provided a red-zone threat and decent blocking for a resurgent Idaho program. Cowan, who switched from receiver to tight end in 2015, became a top target for the Vandals in the red zone and paced them with six scores. "He's definitely a guy you want to go to when it's crunch time," head coach Paul Petrino said, per Josh Wright of the Spokesman-Review.

Cole Hikutini, Louisville 13

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 50 catches, 668 yards, eight touchdowns

Cole Hikutini's road to Louisville traveled through Sacramento State and the City College of San Francisco. For Cardinals fans, he was worth the wait. Hikutini was an unspectacular (yet not necessarily bad) run-blocker, but he offered Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson a reliable target in the middle of the field. Hikutini collected the most receptions by a Louisville tight end since Gary Barnidge in 2007.

Gerald Everett, South Alabama 12

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 49 receptions, 717 yards, four touchdowns

The former UAB tight end found a home at South Alabama and starred. For the second straight year, Gerald Everett earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors. The senior would've claimed a higher ranking had his production not tumbled starting in November. Everett tallied at least 48 yards in his first eight games before managing just 11 catches for 101 yards in the final five.

Adam Breneman, Massachusetts 11

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 70 receptions, 808 yards, eight touchdowns

Hey! Remember this guy? Back in 2013, Penn State signed two of the nation's top prospects at their respective positions in Christian Hackenberg and Adam Breneman. It was supposed to be a nightmare connection, but knee injuries derailed Breneman's career—until 2016. He headed to UMass as a graduate transfer and led the Minutemen in all receiving categories.