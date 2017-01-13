B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Safeties

16. Marcus Williams, Utah

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 64 tackles, one for loss, five interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles

Utah's defense finished second in the Pac-12 with 18 interceptions, and safety Marcus Williams was a big reason why. The junior from Corona, California, was a force in coverage, stuck his nose in on run defense consistently and helped lead the Utes into the Top 25.

15. Jordan Whitehead, Pitt

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 65 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception (returned for touchdown), one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and one forced fumble

Whitehead was limited at the end of the season due to an arm injury, but prior to that, he was one of the best in the game. Not only was he a force against the run, but he was solid in coverage and impacted the scoreboard directly with a 59-yard pick-six against Virginia.

14. Eddie Jackson, Alabama

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 24 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception (returned for touchdown), two pass breakups, 253 punt return yards, two touchdowns

Jackson's career came to an end after he suffered a leg injury against Texas A&M in October, but prior to that, he was on track to be a first-team All-American. After moving from cornerback prior to the 2015 season, Jackson settled in as one of the nation's best all-around safeties and a special teams ace for the three-time defending SEC champs.

13. Donnie Miles, North Carolina

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 102 tackles, three for loss, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery

North Carolina isn't known for defense. But don't tell that to Donnie Miles, who was one of the ACC's best in 2016. The junior topped the century mark in tackles, was ultra-reliable when a running back was bearing down on him and helped lead the Tar Heels to an appearance in the Sun Bowl.

12. Tedric Thompson, Colorado

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 63 tackles, three for loss, seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups, one quarterback hurry

Tedric Thompson was the centerpiece of one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football in 2016. His seven interceptions tied for third nationally, his leadership helped vault Colorado back into the national spotlight and his play made the Buffaloes defense one of the best in the Pac-12.

11. Orion Stewart, Baylor

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 76 tackles, five for loss, one sack, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), five pass breakups

Baylor went through a down, up and down season over the course of the last year, but one constant was the steady play of safety Orion Stewart. His tackle numbers and ball-hawking ability made him one of the nation's most complete safeties in 2016 and earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press.