B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Safeties

« Prev
1 of 12
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Safeties
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Ohio State S Malik Hooker
2.9K
Reads
27
Comments

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the game's best players, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David KenyonBrian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed that list down and sorted by position. Today, Sallee presents the top 16 safeties.

Other CFB 150 Positions

The role of a safety varies from team to team and situation to situation. The best are solid in coverage and passing situations and reliable in run support. Often times, the safety is the last line of defense in preventing a big play.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are primarily centered on helping their teams succeed.

Think we're missing someone, or don't agree with how we've ranked them? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College FB Newsletter

College Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.