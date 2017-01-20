B/R CFB 150: Top 18 Specialists and Returners

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the best players in college football, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David Kenyon, Brian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed that list down and sorted by position. Today, Kenyon presents the top six kickers, punters and returners.

Other CFB 150 Positions

Place-kickers are the easiest to judge. While process matters, the end result is what's most important: They either make it or miss it. The same cannot be said for punters or returners since basic yardage does not tell the entire story.

For specialists who handled multiple roles, kicking and punting duties were judged independently of each other.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are centered on helping their teams succeed.