B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Running Backs

Royce Freeman, Oregon 27

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 168 carries, 945 yards, nine touchdowns; 23 catches, 144 yards, one receiving touchdown

Freeman was banged up as a junior and got overlooked as the Oregon Ducks sputtered to a 4-8 record. But he still managed to lead the team in rushing and nearly broke the 1,000-yard mark for the third straight season. A weapon on the ground and as a receiver, Freeman should return to stardom as a senior under first-year head coach Willie Taggart.

Bo Scarbrough, Alabama 26

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 125 carries, 812 yards, 11 touchdowns

Bo Scarbrough wasn't the primary back at Alabama for the majority of the season, but he came through when the lights got bright. He rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the national semifinal win over the Washington Huskies and then two more touchdowns in the title game against the Clemson Tigers before a broken leg ended his season. When he had the chance, he proved he is one of the best players in college football.

Phillip Lindsay, Colorado 25

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 244 carries, 1,252 yards, 16 touchdowns; 53 catches, 493 yards and one receiving touchdown

Lindsay played a big part in Colorado's return to college football glory. His ability to keep the chains moving on the ground, his big role in the passing attack and his willingness to stand tall in pass protection made him one of the best all-around tailbacks in the country. And he did it on a week-in, week-out basis.

Damien Harris, Alabama 24

Class: Sophomore

2016 Stats: 146 carries, 1,037 yards, two touchdowns; 14 catches, 99 yards and two receiving touchdowns

In his first season as the primary running back at Alabama, Harris stabilized the Crimson Tide offense from the moment toe met leather in the opener. A versatile back who can take punishment between the tackles and work as an edge threat, he provided the perfect weapon in the Tide backfield as quarterback Jalen Hurts eased into the starting role.

Alvin Kamara, Tennessee 23

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 103 carries, 596 yards, nine touchdowns; 40 catches, 392 yards and four receiving touchdowns

Alvin Kamara didn't play the starring role in the Tennessee Volunteers' running game for the majority of the season. That belonged to Jalen Hurd before he decided to bail on Oct. 31. But Kamara would have won the Oscar for supporting actor. One of the most electric players in the country, Kamara was a force when he got the ball no matter how it was delivered. The reason he isn't higher on this list is because he only had a cup of coffee as the primary back on Rocky Top.

Nick Chubb, Georgia 22

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 224 carries, 1,130 yards, eight touchdowns; five catches, 86 yards and one receiving touchdown

In 2016, Chubb roared back from his 2015 knee injury to become one of the more reliable backs in the country. With track-star speed and the 5'10", 228-pound frame of a bruiser, Chubb carried the load for the Bulldogs en route to an 8-5 record and a Liberty Bowl win over the TCU Horned Frogs. What's more, he'll return for his senior season and further cement his legacy as one of the best running backs in program history.

21. Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt 21

Class: Junior

2016 Stats: 250 carries, 1,283 yards, 13 touchdowns; 21 catches, 166 receiving yards

Ralph Webb packed a mean punch for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2016. The 5'10", 202-pounder runs violently, has a proven track record of success behind less than stellar offensive lines and was the driving force behind Vanderbilt's push to its first bowl game since 2013.