B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Running Backs

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the best players in college football, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David KenyonBrian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed that list down and sorted by position. Today, Sallee presents the top 25 running backs.

It was a strange year for the position. Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey entered as Heisman hopefuls, only to see injuries derail their seasons, Donnel Pumphrey capped off his college career by setting an FBS record in career rushing, and no running back made the trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the first time since 2012.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their games for the pro level, their goals are centered on helping their teams succeed.

 

Think we're missing someone or don't agree with how we've ranked them? Give us your thoughts in the comments section.

