B/R CFB 150: Top 24 Linebackers

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the best players in college football, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David Kenyon, Brian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed that list down and sorted by position. Today, Pedersen presents the top 24 linebackers.

They're the men in the middle, the ones who aren't limited to just a single assignment or player to guard. Linebackers are the eyes and ears of a defense, pointing out mismatches and directing traffic before the play and then either firing toward the line of scrimmage or dropping back into coverage after the snap.

Along the way, they make a ton of plays and are almost always involved in the action.

Rather than break them up into inside and outside linebackers, we've combined the best at both positions into one list. It doesn't matter if they played in a 3-4, 4-3, 3-3-5 or 4-2-5 alignment. The goals were still the same, and these are the linebackers who stood out from the pack during the 2016 season.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, their goals are predominantly centered on helping their teams succeed.

