B/R CFB 150: Top 24 Defensive Ends

Alabama DE Jonathan Allen Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bleacher Report's CFB 150 is an annual ranking of the game's best players, regardless of NFL potential. Authors David Kenyon, Brian Pedersen and Barrett Sallee have studied, ranked and graded the top athletes in the country, narrowed that list down and sorted by position. Today, Pedersen presents the top 24 defensive ends.

The skill positions still get most of the hype, but the real glamour position in college football may just be defensive end.

Despite record offensive numbers put up on an almost annual basis, the collection of strength and speed that enables some defensive players to come off the edge and attack the quarterback is tremendous. Without a standout edge-rusher, there's not much a team can do to slow down an offense, and the defensive ends we've picked out are all masters of this craft.

The following rankings are based primarily on one's skills as a college player rather than how he would fare in the NFL. Though these players may be using this time to develop their game for the pro level, primarily they are focused on helping their teams succeed.