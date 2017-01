B/R CFB 150: Top 24 Defensive Ends

14 of 14

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 69 tackles (16 for loss), 10.5 sacks, three fumble returns, two pass breakups, 15 QB hurries, one blocked kick

At 6'3", 291 pounds, Jonathan Allen should be listed as a defensive tackle. But that's assuming someone of his size doesn't have the speed and athleticism to come off the edge and disrupt in the same manner as if he's plowing through the middle, and you'd be dead wrong.

Allen can line up anywhere and find a way to be involved and wreak havoc, as Alabama's 15 opponents in 2016 and most of those in the previous seasons can attest. This past year, there was rarely a game where his name wasn't mentioned as being integral to a big defensive play, particularly in helping the Crimson Tide score an amazing 11 defensive touchdowns.

He scored two of those on a pick-six against Ole Miss and a fumble return against Texas A&M. The former allowed Allen to showcase tremendous speed by outrunning everyone for a 75-yard score.

Pro Football Focus considered him to be not just the best defensive player in the country but also the best overall player due to his great work against both the pass and the run, and so many aspects of Allen's game stand out. Coach Nick Saban believes Allen's hands, and how he uses them, are his best attribute.

“Jonathan can play with leverage, he's very athletic, so he can strike,” Saban said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

Statistics courtesy of CFBStats and recruiting information courtesy of Scout unless otherwise noted. All slides written by Brian J. Pedersen. Follow the author on Twitter at @realBJP.