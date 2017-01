B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Wide Receivers

6 of 14

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Class: Senior

2016 Stats: 136 receptions, 1,803 yards, 12 touchdowns

Great pass-catchers come in sizes big and small. Coaches prefer those who have size over anything else but will make do with smaller receivers if they are fast, dependable and able to make plays.

That's why the 5'8", 178-pound Trent Taylor is among the best in the game despite not fitting that big-bodied mold. He had the second-most catches in FBS in 2016 while leading the nation in receiving yards on a Louisiana Tech team that had big-time targets in him and junior Carlos Henderson. While Henderson was the deep man, Taylor did the work underneath from the slot, where he collected all but five of his receptions, per Pro Football Focus.

"When you have that kind of production, you have to move him around," coach Skip Holtz told Bleacher Report's C.J. Moore. "You don't always want people knowing where he's going to be because then he's too easy to double cover. We've had to get kind of inventive with some of the formations."

Taylor wouldn't just catch the ball and go to the ground; he often hauled in the pass in stride and then let his skills do the rest. He had 1,039 yards after the catch, 169 more than any other player, and even as all those quick-fire targets came in hot, he was charged with just four drops.