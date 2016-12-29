John Elway Comments on Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch Ahead of Broncos vs. Raiders

The defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos, who are no longer in playoff contention this year, will give quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch opportunities to play during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

General manager John Elway commented on the decision to use both the 25-year-old Siemian and 22-year-old Lynch in a video on the Broncos' official website.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post passed along comments from Elway, who said Siemian deserves the start but Lynch can use the experience:

John Elway on Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch playing Sunday. (via @Broncos) https://t.co/nghVW6FGRH pic.twitter.com/HtqppQif9A — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 29, 2016

While Siemian and Lynch both have the opportunity to be impact players for the Broncos in the future, this has been a disappointing season for the franchise, which is 8-7 and ranks an abysmal 22nd in the league in points per game (20.6) and 27th in total yards per game (321.3).

Siemian has 3,195 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while Lynch has 497 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in limited playing time.

It would be easy to blame the uninspiring production under center for the Broncos' lackluster showing in 2016, but they won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning last season. Manning is an all-time great, but he tallied just nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his final year.

Denver's defense is still strong this season, ranking sixth in the NFL in points allowed per game and first in passing yards allowed per game.

The offensive problems go beyond Siemian, as Albert Breer of The MMQB argued on Twitter: "A lot of the blame for Denver's offensive collapse will land on Trevor Siemian's shoulders. I'd argue the line was a MUCH bigger issue."

According to Football Outsiders, Denver's offensive line is 16th in the league in run blocking and 29th in pass protection. What's more, running back C.J. Anderson is on injured reserve, and replacement Devontae Booker is averaging a mere 3.5 yards per carry.

The Broncos can still play spoiler against the division rival Raiders, who will be playing with Matt McGloin under center after Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in Week 16. Oakland can clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye with a win Sunday, but the Chiefs would earn that distinction if they defeat the San Diego Chargers and Denver beats Oakland.

Kansas City certainly hopes Siemian and Lynch each make a positive impression on Elway heading into the offseason.